Start Your Summer off Right with ReadyWise

ReadyWise is kicking off the summer season as the weather gets better with their Memorial Weekend Sale to prepare people to take on the outdoors! The rapidly growing food brand offers ready-to-eat meals and snacking solutions serving the preparedness, outdoors, and everyday end markets. ReadyWise makes it easy to get out there and enjoy your favorite summer activities like hiking, camping, swimming, and more with their delicious freeze-dried and dehydrated meals with an extended shelf-life of up to 15 years. Get ready for summer camping with ReadyWise's Outdoors Category, which makes it one step easier to experience the adventure of your dreams. They have something for everyone with various breakfasts, entrées, desserts, and snack selections.

"By the end of a long hike, I'm exhausted," says Chris Carter, Triple Crown Through Hiker. "The thought of a warm meal pushes me through the final miles. Having a rewarding meal like ReadyWise dinners that are nutrient-dense and high-calorie has been key to keeping me fueled during the long haul."

These pouches are perfect for summer with lightweight and easy-to-prepare products that are super convenient, just add water and eat in pouch. No messy dishes to clean. People love the variety of recipes ReadyWise offers, like Spicy Asian Style Noodles, Classic Mac and Cheese, Wild Rice Risotto, Pasta Alfredo, and more. They also have their amazing trail treats with a freeze-dried Cookie Dough Snack and a Mango Sticky Rice. They make sure to cater to dietary needs by offering vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free meals and snacks. Their Simple Kitchen Everyday Snacks line is the perfect addition to their Outdoor Meals complimenting a nice consistency change with freeze-dried fruit, seasoned vegetables, and sweet treat snacks. ReadyWise has created a camper's dream with their 2-Day Adventure Bag with breakfasts, entrees, and snacks conveniently packed in a 5L drybag for only $54.99. Once you have enjoyed your meals, you can reuse the dry bag as a great waterproof keepsake for future camping trips.

As camping season picks up, make sure you reserve in advance if you have specific sites in mind, especially around holiday weekends. If you are a spontaneous planner, there are great resources to find local camping spots or find vacant sites off the beaten path. If you're a Utah local, check out one of ReadyWise's top spots, the Dugway Geode Beds. This unique attraction offers great local area activities like rockhounding, where the public is free to find and keep geodes filled with beautiful crystals. Read this blog to discover how the fascinating geodes came to be and where to find them! When you reach a new campsite, explore your area's local, national park activities to find fun discoveries you didn't even know were there. Before heading off on your adventure, make a camping checklist to ensure enough gear, food, and water. With ReadyWise Outdoor meals, you won't have to stress about expiration dates with delicious meals you can bring and eat anywhere!

Check out ReadyWise on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for fun summer giveaways, announcements, and more! To learn more about ReadyWise products or subscribe to emails click here.





