The 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference starts in few days

As part of 1BusinessWorld, Leading Entrepreneurs of the World is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial platforms in the world and features entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments.

The 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference is all about the power of entrepreneurship and leadership in action, and will be held virtually from Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10.





An unparalleled group of more than 100 extraordinary founders, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and subject-matter experts present at this year's event, including:

· Teague Egan, CEO, EnergyX

· Carl-Magnus Norden, founder & executive chairman, Volta Trucks

· Ahmad Wani, co-founder & CEO, One Concern

· Marcela Sapone, Co-founder & CEO, Alfred

· Kerry Siggins, CEO, StoneAge

· Jason Bennick, President, Digital Innovation, DIG Holdings, GA Telesis

· Henning Stein, Global Head Thought Leadership & Market Strategy, Invesco

· David Teten, managing partner, Versatile VC

· Karl Alomar, managing partner, M13

· Erik Huberman, Founder & CEO, Hawke Media

· Troy LeMaile-Stovall, CEO, TEDCO

The LEW Conference is a unique opportunity to hear from some incredible people on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments, and to connect with them at the event.

More information on the speakers, the program, can be accessed through the 2022 LEW Conference virtual event site:

https://events.zoom.us/e/view/_LwgIoXQQL2gA_LMBaozZA

About Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company's growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: "One World, One Business World". Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

