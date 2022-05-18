ForeverLawn's Black and Green Grass Machine Returns with Sam Hunt Racing at Texas Motor Speedway

Jeffrey Earnhardt to Pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra at the SRS Distribution 250

ForeverLawn, Inc.® is continuing their sponsorship of Jeffrey Earnhardt and the "Black and Green Grass Machine" at the SRS Distribution 250 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Saturday, May 21, 2022. This race, the fifth in ForeverLawn's multi-race deal with Earnhardt and Sam Hunt Racing (SHR), will be streamed live from Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX, at 1:30 PM ET on FS1.

"ForeverLawn is thrilled to have Jeffrey Earnhardt back in the SHR No. 26 this weekend in Texas," says Derek Taylor, head of ForeverLawn-NASCAR relations. "Our past performances show we can compete at the highest level, and we are confident in the team and equipment Sam Hunt Racing brings to the track. We're excited to join our Texas dealers in cheering on the Black and Green Grass Machine and anticipate an amazing race day."

Earnhardt will pilot the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra with a revamped version of the 2022 Black and Green Grass Machine paint scheme. Continuing their ongoing sponsorship participation alongside ForeverLawn are the Accredited Petroleum Association, Precision Products, STR, and LifeGR.

"I'm really excited to get back into the ForeverLawn Black and Green Grass Machine with Sam Hunt Racing," says Jeffrey Earnhardt. "I think our performance at Talladega and SHR's showing at Darlington makes Texas a great opportunity to go out there and compete for a win. The team is pumped and we're all ready to get rolling!"

Viewers can follow Earnhardt and the ForeverLawn car by watching on FS1 or on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook using #blackandgreengrassmachine.





