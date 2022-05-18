Agility PR Solutions presents its latest free webinar for PR professionals: Crafting a Successful PR Career in Tech

The live event is on May 25, 2022, and features guest panellists Estela Weinmann from BetterUp (formerly Headspace) and Caroline Bos from Twilio (formerly SendGrid)

Agility PR Solutions, the AI-enabled industry platform for public relations, today invites PR professionals to register for its latest free webinar:

Crafting a Successful PR Career in Tech: A Panel Discussion

The event will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 12pm EDT (9am PDT, 5pm BST).

Register here for free to listen to the discussion and get your question answered in the live Q&A.

The global tech industry is worth trillions of dollars. It is an exciting, ever-involving space, full of opportunities for eager, hard-working PR pros. From start-ups to industry titans, working in tech PR presents its own challenges—and its own rewards.

Agility PR Solutions runs a monthly series of webinars to help navigate the world of public relations. Joining the team this month for a panel discussion moderated by Adrianna Hosford, VP Communications at WELL Health, Inc, are:

• Estela Weinmann, Head of Communications & PR, BetterUp (formerly Headspace)

• Carolyn Bos, Director of Public Relations, Twilio (formerly SendGrid)

These top communications executives from leading tech companies will share details of how they first broke into tech, some of the biggest challenges tech organizations face when it comes to PR, and how tech PR differs from other brands and industries.

About the participants

Adrianna Hosford (WELL Health Inc) - Moderator

Adrianna Hosford brings 20 years of communications experience in brand storytelling, reputation building and executive thought leadership. She's led numerous award-winning campaigns elevating brands at the intersection of health and technology. Prior to joining WELL Health, Adrianna was Managing Director at Real Chemistry (formerly W2O), a global health communications agency, where she led the Los Angeles office.

Estela Weinmann (BetterUp)

Estela Weinmann is Head of Communications & PR at BetterUp where she leads earned media strategy and strategic communications. Estela has 15 years of agency and in-house brand communications and PR experience, having worked on multicultural and general market lifestyle, sports and entertainment campaigns with a variety of fortune 500 clients including Microsoft Xbox, MasterCard, Procter & Gamble, Levi Strauss, Starbucks, SUBWAY, and Wild Turkey Bourbon. With tenures at midsize and global agencies such as Edelman, Ketchum and IMG / WME, she's been involved in various award-winning media initiatives, strategic plan development, social media campaigns and grand scale event executions.

Carolyn Bos (Twilio)

Carolyn Bos serves as Director of Financial & Corporate Public Relations at Twilio, a customer engagement company trusted by the world's leading brands. With over a decade of communications experience, Carolyn has navigated communications through major growth, funding, crisis and economic events including the COVID-19 pandemic, over $10B of M&A, SendGrid's IPO and Series D, countless product and business launches, the 2008 housing crisis, and more. Previous to Carolyn's in-house roles, she worked at Ketchum and its subsidiary, Emanate, one of the top five global communications agencies, and MWW, a leading independent, integrated public relations agency, on clients such JPMorgan Chase, E*TRADE, Deloitte, Bank of America, ING/Voya, BNY Mellon, and more.

About Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions, INNODATA INC's. (NASDAQ:INOD) AI-enabled industry platform for public relations and media analysis, streamlines media monitoring, outreach, and media intelligence in one intuitive platform for public relations professionals. Global organizations rely on Agility to help them achieve ambitious business goals using an outcome-based approach. Software backed by deep expertise offers high-performance results and PR insights for brands with advanced requirements in a shifting media landscape. Providing innovative technology, outstanding data quality, and high-caliber support, Agility enables success for today's communicators.

Visit www.agilitypr.com to learn more.

Agility PR Solutions is part of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,500 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI.

Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

