Green Lantern Solar Completes Project Saving Multiple Vermont Businesses, a Retirement Home and Two Public Schools Thousands in Electricity Costs

News Direct  
May 18, 2022 9:15am   Comments
Waterbury, VT

A newly commissioned 500kW solar project from Green Lantern Solar, a leading renewable energy development and finance company focusing on commercial solar and energy storage systems, will bring thousands in clean energy savings to a local retirement community, Kingdom East Schools and the Village of Poultney in Weathersfield, VT.

"While Green Lantern Solar continues to grow and expand, it's always rewarding to complete a project in our home state with local installers to help the local community," said Weston Martin, Director of Sustainable Partnerships, Green Lantern Solar. "In this case, the array is helping two Vermont schools, a municipality and local business to embrace solar energy for financial savings and lower carbon emissions."

Green Lantern Solar developed, constructed, owns and operates the virtual net-metered solar project. The array generates approximately $150,000 annually in credits divided among the offtakers.

Green Lantern Solar has developed more than 56 megawatts of solar projects in Vermont.

About Green Lantern Solar

Green Lantern Solar is a vertically integrated regional renewable energy development company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. Green Lantern works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management. For more information, https://www.greenlanternsolar.com/, on LinkedIn and @GrnLntrnSolar on Twitter.

