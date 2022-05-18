Green Lantern Solar Completes Project Saving Multiple Vermont Businesses, a Retirement Home and Two Public Schools Thousands in Electricity Costs

Waterbury, VT

A newly commissioned 500kW solar project from Green Lantern Solar , a leading renewable energy development and finance company focusing on commercial solar and energy storage systems, will bring thousands in clean energy savings to a local retirement community, Kingdom East Schools and the Village of Poultney in Weathersfield, VT.

"While Green Lantern Solar continues to grow and expand, it's always rewarding to complete a project in our home state with local installers to help the local community," said Weston Martin , Director of Sustainable Partnerships, Green Lantern Solar. "In this case, the array is helping two Vermont schools, a municipality and local business to embrace solar energy for financial savings and lower carbon emissions."

Green Lantern Solar developed, constructed, owns and operates the virtual net-metered solar project. The array generates approximately $150,000 annually in credits divided among the offtakers.

Green Lantern Solar has developed more than 56 megawatts of solar projects in Vermont.

About Green Lantern Solar

Green Lantern Solar is a vertically integrated regional renewable energy development company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. Green Lantern works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management. For more information, https://www.greenlanternsolar.com/ , on LinkedIn and @GrnLntrnSolar on Twitter .

