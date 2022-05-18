Mariner Wealth Advisors Continues Growth Stride With Latest Acquisition, Emerson Wealth, LLC

Experienced Advisors in Executive Wealth Management Services Will Add Approximately $612 Million in AUM

Overland Park, Kan.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, a national wealth advisory firm, announced today it will acquire Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based Emerson Wealth, LLC. As Mariner Wealth Advisors continues to expand from coast to coast, this acquisition further bolsters its presence in the Midwest, securing its second office in the greater Detroit area.

"Our team continues to astound me with the level of growth we've achieved, and it is my personal mission to ensure we are partnering with organizations whose guiding principles align with our own," said Marty Bicknell, president and CEO of Mariner Wealth Advisors. "Emerson Wealth takes our credo of being a people-first organization one step further in their policy of guiding with heart and strength. These values, combined with their proven track record of success, leave me confident that this acquisition will be a mutually beneficial one, and I look forward to welcoming the Emerson Wealth team to the Mariner family."





Emerson Wealth was founded over 30 years ago by Michael Emerson and advises 159 clients who will now benefit further from an extensive range of services and business capabilities as part of the acquisition. The firm currently specializes in life-focused services, from career transitions and retirement readiness to multigenerational wealth strategies and business services such as planning, development, succession, sale and exit consultation. Joining Mariner Wealth Advisors will offer Emerson Wealth clients access to additional growth channels and allow them to invest in advisor talent in an attractive market.

"As we continue to enhance our growth strategies, joining one of the nation's top wealth advisory firms will allow us to better serve our clients for years to come," said Emerson. "Like us, Mariner Wealth Advisors is focused on providing a superior client experience, and we're completely aligned with their guiding principles of client first, associate second, shareholder last."

In addition, to further reinforce its commitment and promises made to firms and advisors who choose Mariner Wealth Advisors, the firm has expanded the corporate development and strategy team once again with the addition of Jennifer Hanau as senior vice president. She will lead a team that is laser focused on elevating the firm's advisor transition experience – from the introductory meeting with Mariner Wealth Advisors through the transition and onboarding, to accelerating the assimilation process and helping advisors thrive as part of the Mariner family going forward.

Emerson Wealth will assume the Mariner Wealth Advisors name after the deal closes on May 31, 2022, and it will continue to operate business as usual with its current team of seven associates in place. This will be Mariner Wealth Advisors' third office in Michigan and brings its nationwide total to 71 offices across 32 states.

Advisor Growth Strategies, a Phoenix based management consulting and M&A advisor, provided transaction advisory services to Emerson Wealth.

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we provide 360° advice designed to last. We focus on one thing—partnering with clients to create a financial strategy for today and beyond that's flexible enough to change along with them. The ultimate goal? Helping clients identify what is important so they can achieve their goals—we're committed to being here for everything life brings their way. We've built our firm around what our clients need. We began by offering wealth planning resources and then added services from tax planning to insurance – all under one roof. We believe this integrated approach to wealth management helps simplify our clients' lives. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in AUA, Mariner Wealth Advisors and its affiliates now advise on over $60 billion in assets[1].

[1]As of 3/31/21.

