Built In Honors VTS Among the 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

Built In today announced that VTS was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work awards. Specifically, commercial real estate's leading leasing, marketing, asset management, and tenant experience platform, earned a place on the Best Large Companies To Work For In New York City and Chicago lists, as well as the Best Mid-Sized Companies To Work For In Austin list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the United States. VTS ranked 67th in the Best Large Companies In New York City category, 61st for the Best Large Companies In Chicago, and 74th for the Best Mid-Sized Companies in Austin.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Built In as one of the best places to work in three major markets this year," said VTS' CEO Nick Romito . "As VTS continues to expand across the globe, these accolades are a true testament to our dedication to the culture we've built, maintained, and continue to grow. We aim to be a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace that our employees truly enjoy working for — in-person and virtually — and we are incredibly proud of the community we've created. Thank you to Built In for this honor, and to our employees for bringing our vision to life."

Built In determines the winners based on an algorithm, using company data surrounding compensation, benefits, and company-wide programming. To reflect benefits candidates are searching for on Built In, the program weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, as well as other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," shared Sheridan Orr as Chief Marketing Officer and Board Advisor for Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honores have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

