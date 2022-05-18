 Skip to main content

viBe Theater Experience Walks the Talk and Promotes from Within

News Direct  
May 18, 2022 9:00am   Comments
Beryl Briane Ford and Michelan Le'Monier bring lived, institutional experience and demonstrated success in growing viBe's operations, budget and programming to Executive Co-Director Roles

Brooklyn, NY

New Executive Co-Directors Beryl Briane Ford and Michelan LeMonier continue viBe's nearly 20-year commitment to centering the voices of young Black women. Visit vibetheater.org for more information.

Cheryl Overton

+1 917-373-3514

cheryl@cheryloverton.com

https://www.vibetheater.org

