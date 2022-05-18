My Code Appoints Award-Winning Strategic Leader Ginny Yang as Vice President of Marketing

Yang's experience in creating impactful marketing campaigns will support My Code's growth in the multicultural media and advertising space

My Code , the largest multicultural digital media platform in the United States that enables brands, agencies, publishers and storytellers to decode and connect with multifaceted and diverse audiences, today announced the appointment of Ginny Yang as Vice President of Marketing. Yang brings nearly two decades of expertise and leadership in publishing, tech and entertainment and will lead My Code's marketing initiatives to further support the company's growth at a pivotal time in multicultural advertising.

In her new role at My Code, Yang will be directly responsible for developing and driving the company's product positioning, messaging and thought leadership. She will define the roadmap for new category offerings with the objective of accelerating growth and driving client satisfaction.

Yang, a graduate of Brown University and Columbia Business School, has worked at leading media and publishing companies, including G/O Media, HuffPost, The New York Times, Viacom's MTV Networks and most recently, Viant Technology. Her specialties lie in digital advertising, content marketing, sales development and brand management.

"Over the course of her career, Ginny has built strategic partnerships, executed effective campaigns and led successful teams," said Jennifer White, COO of My Code. "We happily welcome the addition of Ginny to our team, especially as we enter our next phase of growth as a company. We're building our presence in the market and her unique expertise, which has been collected throughout her extensive career and conveyed through her dynamic leadership style, will help us get there."

Yang has deep experience overseeing and executing high-impact initiatives, having led the development of the first native advertising campaign at The New York Times with Dell during her time at the company. While at G/O Media, she launched The Root Institute with Target, which was recognized as a Webby Award Finalist. She also has experience leading Emmy-Award winning programs, as she managed the online community, Think MTV, for young activists at Viacom, which ultimately received the award for Best Community Service Campaign.

"Bringing authenticity to multicultural marketing is crucial and something I'm excited to focus on in my new role," said Yang. "I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to work alongside minority-owned and led publishers and creators to help brands engage diverse audiences in a genuine way and bring visibility to these groups."

The addition of Yang to My Code's leadership team comes at a time when the company is quickly growing in size and expanding its offerings. Most recently, My Code announced its acquisition of Impremedia , the leading Hispanic news and information company, making My Code the owner of the most widely-read and respected Spanish-language daily newspapers and digital media outlets in the United States. My Code also added W Code to its growing suite of established and notable Cultural and Affinity Codes in March, a new entity for brands to deliver authentic messaging to the increasingly diverse female profiles. It plans to continue broadening this list, which is also inclusive of H Code, B Code, and A Code, reaching Hispanic, Black and AAPI audiences, to provide visibility and empowerment to diverse communities and audiences.

About My Code

My Code is a digital media company that enables brands, agencies, publishers, and storytellers to decode and connect with multifaceted and diverse audiences. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. With a diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializing in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes, My Code helps companies of all sizes reach millions of Hispanic, Black, and AAPI consumers with unmatched authenticity. My Code combines proprietary insights from its Intelligence Center, first-party targetable datasets, and custom creative to deliver unparalleled multimedia content that effectively reaches diverse audiences across the digital landscape. Having evolved from its Hispanic-centric origins, My Code is now a robust, minority-dominant organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences it represents. Its purpose-driven media marketplace allows advertisers to easily invest in minority-owned and led publishers, creators, and producers. Today, My Code's employee base is 85% multicultural, 70% Hispanic/Latinx, and 50% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

