Kivvit Named Reed Awards' Public Affairs Firm of The Year for Third Year in a Row

Kivvit was recognized across a range of categories at the 2022 Reed Awards last week, becoming the first firm to earn the title of Public Affairs Firm of the Year for three consecutive years.

Kivvit also won 10 awards for its impactful work with the State of New Jersey Department of Health, demonstrating the success of the firm's data-driven and strategic creative and messaging approach around business, politics and public advocacy issues. The awards spanned across best in TV (English and Spanish language), online video, use of AR, and more.

Kivvit has worked to amplify Department of Health messaging and resources to change public behavior and mitigate the effects of COVID-19 since the early stages of the pandemic in April 2020. Since then, Kivvit's work has evolved to encompass a multitude of strategies, leveraging state-of-the-art insights and thousands of ads in dozens of languages. This high-impact work with the Department of Health has led to measurable, life-saving results reflected by an improvement in statewide COVID-19 testing rates and the success of the state's vaccination efforts.

Kivvit also secured a win for work with the Environmental League of Massachusetts IE PAC on an environmental and climate advocacy platform for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's mayoral race. See the full list of Kivvit's wins here.

This recognition comes on the heels of Kivvit's success at this year's PRovoke SABRE Awards, winning four of the most prestigious awards in North America for work with the New Jersey Department of Health and Anheuser-Busch. Of Kivvit's work with the New Jersey Department of Health, Paul Holmes, chair of the SABRE judges, described the campaign as "everything our judges are looking for in a modern 21st century public relations campaign. It was data-driven, with sharp insights and impressive creativity across multiple channels, and—most important—it resulted in real, measurable behavior change. It's no exaggeration to say that this campaign saved lives."

About Kivvit

Kivvit is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent strategic communications and public affairs firms in the United States, with over 130 professionals across six offices in Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

Kivvit has earned over 60 awards and recognitions in the past 5 years, including Public Affairs of the Year (Reed Awards), Digital Agency of the Year (PRovoke SABRE North America), Most Innovative Agency (Bulldog Stars of PR Awards), and a Best Agency to Work For (PRovoke).

Kivvit also leads O'Dwyer's national rankings of independent communications firms across multiple categories, including #1 for Real Estate Finance & Development, #2 for Energy and Non-Profit, #4 for Purpose and Corporate Social Responsibility. To learn more and see what we do, visit www.Kivvit.com and follow us @TeamKivvit.

