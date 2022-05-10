DermTech Helps Detect Skin Cancer Through a Smart Sticker Instead of a Scalpel

Nationwide media tour conducted by DermTech to discuss the innovative and painless way to get your moles checked and to detect melanoma

Would it surprise you to know that one in five Americans develop skin cancer by the age of 70?

In fact, more than two people die of skin cancer in the U.S. every hour. It is one of the deadliest forms of skin cancer and one of the most common cancers diagnosed in the U.S.

Because of the nation-wide closures of dermatology offices during the pandemic, there was a significant delay in routine cancer screening which impaired referrals for preliminary cancer diagnoses.

This means there is a potential backlog of undiagnosed skin cancers.

Even prior to the pandemic, only 16 percent of Americans ages 18-29 surveyed in a 2018 study stated that they visited a dermatologist's office in the past 12 months.

What if there were an innovative and painless ways to get your moles checked at home via a telehealth appointment and under clinician supervision?

DermTech's reliable and patient-friendly test, the DermTech Melanoma Test, enhances early melanoma detection by accurately ruling out melanoma. It uses a non-invasive Smart Sticker to gently lift skin cells from the surface of the skin, which are tested for the presence of genomic markers associated with melanoma.

A negative test result means there is greater than 99% probability that the mole is not melanoma.

The Smart Sticker is simply pressed onto the spot, lifted off and then sent to DermTech's lab.

Patients can access the DermTech Melanoma Test at dermatologists' offices, through certain primary care providers or remotely via telehealth in 44 states.

For more information visit: https://dermtech.com/

