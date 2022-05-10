HANOVER, NH

With $500 Million in capital and programming investments, expanded district combines Dartmouth's liberal arts focus with entrepreneurial spirit, technological and scientific expertise to create future leaders; Festival program will include a range of speakers and topics focused on creating a sustainable, equitable future

Former Dartmouth president, John Sloan Dickey, famously implored students to apply their education for the benefit of humankind—because "there is nothing wrong with the world that better human beings cannot fix."

That's the spirit behind the recently completed West End District at Dartmouth, which will be celebrated at the Dartmouth Innovation & Technology Festival, May 12-14, 2022. The festival will gather leading alumni, global technology experts, public policy leaders, faculty, and students for provocative discussions about innovation, collaboration, and the art of the possible.

Dartmouth President Philip J. Hanlon said of the West End District, "Solving society's greatest challenges requires that students, faculty, and staff have the necessary cutting-edge infrastructure to do their best work."

Dartmouth's West End began with the idea that organizing scholarship by research areas, rather than by departments, works better to break down the silos that have kept scientists, business leaders, and innovators looking at complex problems only from within their own disciplines. Interdisciplinary, inter-school, and intergenerational collaboration will prepare future leaders to tackle the world's most wicked issues.

The West End District includes the Tuck School of Business, Thayer School of Engineering, and two new state-of-the-art buildings, the Arthur L. Irving Institute for Energy and Society and the Class of 1982 Engineering and Computer Science Center, which houses the Department of Computer Science, Magnuson Center for Entrepreneurship, and the Digital Applied Learning and Innovation Lab.

Key Points

The West End District changes the way teaching and learning happens. It allows faculty and students to think systemically and holistically about society's challenges—and is where big ideas become bold realities at the intersections of science, technology, business, and the liberal arts.

The West End was a top priority of Dartmouth's The Call to Lead campaign and is the largest building project in Dartmouth's 253-year history.

The Dartmouth Innovation & Technology Festival will feature a range of events, including: The presentation of the first annual McGuire Family Prize for Societal Impact, awarded to Jason McLellan, a structural biologist whose groundbreaking coronavirus research conducted at the Geisel School of Medicine laid the foundation for COVID-19 vaccines that have saved countless lives. Keynote and panel conversations about a range of topics, including sustainability, whether crypto currency can deliver long-term value, women's health, artificial intelligence, transportation, and increasing diversity in STEM. Interactive experiences in makerspaces led by faculty and Dartmouth students.



