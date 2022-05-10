$20,000 IN PRIZE DONATIONS UP FOR GRABS IN ‘HUSTLE FOR HOPE' AS SUPPORTERS RACK UP HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF MILES FOR CANCER-RELATED CAUSES

Hustle For Hope , the newest activity-driven fundraising challenge in Kilter's Miles for Meaning series, will launch on June 1st with $20,000 available in donation prizes for the top performing cancer-related nonprofits or corporations supporting their favorite cancer-related causes, it was announced by Seth Braddock, Kilter Founder & CEO.

"Cancer is something that touches most lives in some way. I'm a huge believer in exercise and movement as a powerful preventative and rehabilitative therapy for cancer, which is why bringing Hustle For Hope to life is so exciting to me, because it will enable communities of people to get out and move however they like throughout the month of June while raising awareness and funds for the cancer-cause of their choice."

Kilter is the most inclusive activity-based engagement platform for good. The platform is used by nonprofits, corporations, and brands to unite supporters and employees through everyday health, wellness and lifestyle activities.

Hustle For Hope, open to both nonprofits and companies for their supporters and employees, will provide tens of thousands of dollars in donation prizes to nonprofit organizations during National Cancer Survivor Month and engage nonprofit partners as big as American Cancer Society to small family run foundations like Linda W. Daniel Foundation who all have a fair and equal opportunity to win donation prizes. Participants, regardless of location or physical ability, will accumulate miles (steps, run, bike, walk, wheelchair roll) from June 1-21 and can also fundraise for their favorite cause along the way if they so choose. The participating teams will compete to win cash donation prizes sponsored by Kilter & TVP .

"When your mission is to ‘Challenge the athlete in you to fight cancer today', Kilter is the perfect partner" says Laura Daniel of the Linda W. Daniel Foundation . "We are thrilled to partner with Kilter and join Hustle for Hope! It's a great opportunity to build and compete as a community while raising funds to support our efforts."

This annual event will be the first of many in the Miles For Meaning series that focuses on a specific sector of the nonprofit industry for large donation prizes. Registration for interested nonprofits and corporations is open all of May, with many corporate and nonprofit teams already involved.

ABOUT KILTER

Kilter is the most inclusive activity-based engagement platform for good. The platform allows users to turn their everyday health, wellness and lifestyle activities into opportunities for to drive charitable dollars to their favorite causes, all while building culture and community to make a global impact. With 50+ trackable activities from running to yoga to pickleball to volunteering, plus our best in class user experience, functionality and customer support, employers, nonprofits and event producers will meet their supporters where they are today (on their phones) and easily exceed engagement and impact goals. Learn more at www.kilterapp.com .

