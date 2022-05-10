Avvir Announces Avvir Capture, Creating a Single Place within their Platform for 360° Photo Capture and Analysis

New product will provide users will access to high fidelity, quantified, and transparent production tracking from 360° photos for all modeled trades.

New York, NY

--News Direct--

Avvir, a reality analysis company providing a system of record for buildings to the construction industry, today announced the launch of Avvir Capture. Adding to the Avvir platform, the new product makes Avvir the one stop shop for reality capture, contextualization, analysis, and insights for the construction industry.

Avvir Capture enables users to upload 360° photos to Avvir along with a capture date, place them on a 2D floor plan, and then view the 360° photos compared to a BIM. This launch allows customers to use Avvir Capture or third party reality capture partners to capture, contextualize and gain insights from Building Information Models (BIMs). The new product makes it simple and easy for industry professionals to get started with the Avvir platform.

With this launch, Avvir has created the first standalone system of record/reality for the construction industry by providing a single place to review 360° photos, LiDAR, and BIM, all linked together. This technology empowers construction professionals with in-app tools to remotely observe issues, share specific viewpoints, and track project progress over time. Through the Avvir platform, professionals can save significant time and resources ensuring projects are being executed true to its modeled design intent and on-schedule.

"It has been our vision since founding Avvir to create a full, one-stop-shop platform of products to intelligently power the construction industry," said Raffi Holzer, CEO and Co-Founder of Avvir. "This product launch is especially exciting for us as it allows us to fulfill that goal and provide a true system of record to the industry. As issues around labor, materials and climate continue to create challenges for the industry, our goal is to provide technology to meet and overcome those challenges and more."

Alongside the launch of Avvir Capture, the company is also announcing a suite of product enhancements aimed at improving the efficiency of the construction site. These enhancements include; improved coordination with in-app comments, an improved subcontractor experience, reporting and onboarding, and a BIM Track integration which will improve the process for acting on any deviations within the construction process.

Looking ahead, Avvir is actively looking at opportunities to continue to refine and improve the workflow and user experience in order to create maximum efficiency for its users. The company looks forward to announcing further product enhancements in Q3 of this year. For more information, please visit https://www.avvir.io

About Avvir

Avvir aims to transform the way human beings interact with the built world. Avvir's reality analysis platform enables construction professionals to reduce costly rework by detecting mistakes and taking immediate action, transform their BIM into an official system of record, and take project insights to the next level with automated progress vs. schedule and earned value tracking. Avvir delivers the only hardware agnostic platform that not only provides critical insights but closes the loop by updating the BIM, allowing customers to focus on solving issues, not finding them.

Contact Details

Amber Clavette

+1 860-839-0046

avvir@n6a.com

Company Website

https://www.avvir.io/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/avvir-announces-avvir-capture-creating-a-single-place-within-their-platform-for-360deg-photo-capture-and-analysis-828310595

2022 News Direct Corp.