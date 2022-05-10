Learn In Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses of Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces of 2022

Learn In is named among the best workplaces in the education category

Learn In , the pioneering platform that helps companies establish their own talent academies, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces List. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Learn In provides business leaders with modernized access to learning budgets, world-class programs and internal mobility programs that empower employees to build key skills with ease. Impactful employee development is made possible through Learn In's Talent Academy Platform, a suite of best-in-class solutions that are designed to simplify access and funding for skill development, as well as create custom programs for individual or group learning that nurtures the precise skills needed for businesses to build and retain a competitive workforce.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Elevating employee satisfaction and fulfillment is at the core of our mission at Learn In and I am honored to receive recognition from Inc. magazine and join this year's list of Best Workplaces of 2022," said David Blake, co-founder and CEO of Learn In. "I firmly believe that the essence of any successful organization is made tangible through an engaged and always learning workforce where skills and career growth-related benefits are vital to building the best talent, like learning stipends which now over 70% of our Best Workplaces peers offer, compared to just 8% in 2017."

"Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

Prior to ranking among the highest-sourcing business of Inc. magazine's best workplaces of 2022, Learn In raised $10 million in Series A funding to provide companies solutions for helping employees build deeper skills precisely aligned to company growth and success. Looking ahead to the second half of the year, Learn In plans to continue its upward growth trajectory by adding new key hires, building key platform features, sharing proprietary research and working with investors to optimize resources as demand from its client base continues to grow.

To learn more about Learn In's Talent Academy Platform, please visit https://www.learnin.com .

About Learn In

​​Learn In helps companies establish talent academies that steer all the resources needed for building an always-skilled workforce. HR, Talent and L&D leaders use Learn In to modernize access to learning budgets and world-class programs, and to simplify the delivery of custom programs to employee groups. Learn In's core features include a tuition benefits manager, a prepaid learning stipend card, a world-class program marketplace and custom program builder, and dedicated coaching. Now every employee can build deeper skills precisely aligned to company needs. Co-founded by the founders of Degreed, Learn In is backed by leading edtech & future-of-work investors, including Firework Ventures, Kickstart Fund, GSV, Album, and Village Global, and has been covered in CNBC , USA Today , EdTechReview , EdSurge , Fast Company , and Techcrunch .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves

organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

