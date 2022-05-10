Major Milestones Marked in Baxters North America Expansion

Cincinnati, OH

--News Direct--

Baxters North America, a leading food manufacturer of convenient shelf-stable foods and military rations servicing the United States government and large consumer packaged goods companies, has marked key milestones in its global expansion plans with the launch of the Baxters North America website, baxtersna.com, and the announcement of a US corporate headquarters in downtown Cincinnati.

Following the recent merger of Wornick Foods, based in Cincinnati, OH; and Truitt Bros, located in both Salem, OR; and East Bernstadt, KY; by Baxters Food Group Ltd., the new website represents the strategic brand and product integration of these companies into one consolidated presence for Baxters North America.

The company's North American headquarters will be based in Cincinnati, Ohio, in the Strietmann Center, located in Cincinnati's historic Over the Rhine neighborhood. The company will also continue to operate out of its existing factory facility in Blue Ash, Ohio, a northern suburb of Cincinnati.

Audrey Baxter, Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Baxters, commented: "The North American market is extremely important to the future of our business and has been integral to our growth and success since the acquisition of Wornick Foods in 2014 and the recent acquisition of Truitt Bros.

"The launch of the Baxters North America website and plans for our first corporate HQ in Cincinnati demonstrate our commitment and confidence in our North American operations along with our ambition for continued growth in this key market."

To support its North American business and expanded global capabilities, Baxters North America is hiring in key manufacturing and production roles, with priority focus on first and second shifts, across the U.S. The new website's Careers page expands on Baxters North America's career opportunities, benefits, culture, and commitment to diversity and inclusion. Baxters North America offers a variety of production, back office, and front office positions with competitive salaries and wages.

To learn more about Baxters North America, visit baxtersna.com.





About Baxters North America

Baxters North America, Inc. (BNA), is part of the Baxters Food Group, a fourth-generation family business which was established by George and Margaret Baxter in Fochabers, Scotland in 1868. 1n 1992, Audrey Baxter took over the reins of the company from her father Gordon. Under her leadership, the company has continued to thrive under the original ethos of ‘be different, be better' and has sites and food manufacturing operations in the UK, Poland, North America and Australia selling, producing and co-manufacturing a wide range of food products.

BNA is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with locations in East Bernstadt, KY and Salem, OR, is a dedicated, essential, leading food manufacturer of shelf-stable and frozen foods with a diverse portfolio of brands, private labels, military, and humanitarian aid food solutions. We empower our customers with innovative consumer products and solutions including chef-inspired fare and packaging solutions. BNA makes a difference in our communities helping to produce great-tasting, high-quality foods that nourish and help people thrive.

Contact Details

Baxters North America

Cindy Warrington, Marketing Manager

bna-marketing@baxters.com

O'Keeffe PR

Dan O'Keeffe

+1 513-235-8638

dan@okeeffepr.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/major-milestones-marked-in-baxters-north-america-expansion-974594900

2022 News Direct Corp.