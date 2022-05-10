Quarter4 Adds WNBA to AI Predictions, Heightening the Visibility of Professional Women Athletes

New data will increase fan engagement and introduce bettors to WNBA players

Quarter4, an AI-powered predictive sports data and analytics provider for media, affiliates and betting platforms, today announced the addition of WNBA predictions and forecasts for players, teams and playoff scenarios to its platform. This data is now available to Quarter4's existing and future customers via the On Demand Dashboard or API.

"At Quarter4, we want to champion women's sports and support those taking it to the next level by offering robust WNBA data," said Kelly Brooks, co-founder and CEO of Quarter4. "Our goal is to increase the engagement with women's sports. The WNBA is full of extremely talented athletes and advocates for equality. By offering rich data on the league, bettors and fans will become more familiar with the amazing women on the rosters and enjoy the action on the court even more this season."

Quarter4's predictions are automatically generated by a validated deep learning neural network. Combined are the historical statistics of yesterday with the big data of today to generate a predictive data point for every player and team in select college or professional sports, now including the WNBA. With up to 2 million predictions produced daily, and updated no less than every 15 minutes, the unbiased insights deliver an intimate viewpoint for the bettor or fan.

"Access to more data and stats on women's sports, like Quarter4's new WNBA predictions, will propel the league and women's sports," said Jaymee Messler, co-founder of Gaming Society and The Players' Tribune. "We all know that sports betting drives visibility and engagement, and it's time that spotlight shines on the WNBA. Let's bet on women."

"It's so important to support women's sports and build up the infrastructure around them," said Meghan Chayka, co-founder and CEO of Stathletes, and advocate for women's sports. "As a fellow woman entrepreneur, I am so excited to see the roll-out of WNBA models by Quarter4. The continued evolution of women's sports and the capacity for growth has never been higher. I'm truly looking forward to seeing the rapid change in the landscape of sports with athletes and entrepreneurs leading the way."

Quarter4 enables its partners to bring sports betting content to life for the sports betting newbies and the seasoned veterans. These partners then use the predictions to dig deeper and enhance their products and experiences they are providing to the new generation of sports bettors and fans.

The WNBA 36-game regular season tipped off May 6, and will run through August 14. Additionally, for the upcoming season, Quarter4 will be delivering women's college basketball data, including dynamic brackets, for one of the most exciting tournaments in North America.

ABOUT QUARTER4

Quarter4 is a revolutionary artificial intelligence platform that generates 2 million daily pregame

and in game predictions for multiple professional and college sports. The easy-to-use sports

technology delivers proprietary insights, related to team and player performance, via multiple

delivery methods. Sportsbooks, data providers, media agencies and affiliates are empowered

with predictive analysis that is unique, personalized and non-biased. The data is available via

robust API, custom dashboard and most recently, via embeddable products such as brackets,

player affect simulators and seeding probability widgets.

