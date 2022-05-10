THE PREMIÈRE COLLECTION OF L'ÉCURIE PARIS, A LUXURY SUNGLASS BRAND.

Los Angeles, California

"I feel privileged to create and design a luxury brand that complements the unique style, beauty, and confidence of men and women through my eyewear collection."

L'Écurie Paris exudes the timeless elegance of classic French design. The eyewear is made with unparalleled craftsmanship in Italy and Japan from the highest quality grade of materials including premium cellulose acetate, ultra-lightweight titanium finished in 18K gold or 14K white gold, and Zeiss sun lenses.

The première sunglass collection features six styles with innovative frame designs and two color options. Created for both ladies and gentleman with an appreciation for fine art, beauty, design and of course fashion.

The L'Écurie Paris sunglass collection effortlessly elevates your unique look.

Website: https://lecurieparis.com

Instagram: @lecurieparis

Care package request visit https://lecurieparis.com/pages/care-package

About L'Écurie Paris

Founded by the French designer, Lionel Moroy.

Contact Details

L' Écurie Paris

experience@lecurieparis.com

https://lecurieparis.com/

