 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

THE PREMIÈRE COLLECTION OF L'ÉCURIE PARIS, A LUXURY SUNGLASS BRAND.

News Direct  
May 10, 2022 8:32am   Comments
Share:

Los Angeles, California

--News Direct--

Founded by the French designer, Lionel Moroy.

"I feel privileged to create and design a luxury brand that complements the unique style, beauty, and confidence of men and women through my eyewear collection."

L'Écurie Paris exudes the timeless elegance of classic French design. The eyewear is made with unparalleled craftsmanship in Italy and Japan from the highest quality grade of materials including premium cellulose acetate, ultra-lightweight titanium finished in 18K gold or 14K white gold, and Zeiss sun lenses.

The première sunglass collection features six styles with innovative frame designs and two color options. Created for both ladies and gentleman with an appreciation for fine art, beauty, design and of course fashion.

The L'Écurie Paris sunglass collection effortlessly elevates your unique look.

Website: https://lecurieparis.com

Instagram: @lecurieparis

Care package request visit https://lecurieparis.com/pages/care-package

About L'Écurie Paris

Founded by the French designer, Lionel Moroy.

The première sunglass collection features six styles with innovative frame designs and two color options.

L'Écurie Paris exudes the timeless elegance of classic French design.

The eyewear is made with unparalleled craftsmanship in Italy and Japan from the highest quality grade of materials.

Contact Details

L' Écurie Paris

experience@lecurieparis.com

Company Website

https://lecurieparis.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/the-premiere-collection-of-lecurie-paris-a-luxury-sunglass-brand-288062416

2022 News Direct Corp.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com