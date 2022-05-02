DSI Columns® Feature A New System to Provide Maximum Wind Resistance for Homes in Coastal and Storm Prone Areas

Bremen, IN.

--News Direct--

Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), a leading manufacturer of building materials offers an in-depth selection of beautiful, durable, and functional columns that provide upscale curb appeal to the porch, front entry, or exterior of residential homes or commercial properties. DSI Columns® offer quality craftsmanship, impeccable design, and integrated architectural elements to deliver an elegant, low-maintenance, and long-lasting column.

Effective immediately, DSI is now offering Uplift Kits for most of its column designs which provide protection during high wind situations by reducing vertical movement of the column. Columns installed with Uplift Kits have been tested to an industry best 5,000 pounds of wind uplift resistance. These kits are appropriate in any geographic area are but are particularly effective in coastal areas or any locations subject to high winds.

DSI columns are available in aluminum, composite, and fiberglass materials and a variety of aesthetic designs can be selected which include round, raised and recessed panels, and square and fluted columns depending on the material selected. Aluminum columns are available in 12 standard colors. These structural and non-structural columns from DSI provide numerous options for homeowners and builders. One of the major benefits of DSI Columns® is a significant labor savings compared to site built columns. All DSI Columns® products are designed for ease of installation. DSI Columns® can also serve the function of providing a wrap over existing wood or other supports for a classic and more beautiful, weather resistant, and durable upgrade.

Larry G. Boyts, VP of Sales and Marketing for Digger Specialties, Inc., stated "DSI Columns® offer significant aesthetic and installation benefits unmatched in the marketplace. The comprehensive group of materials, styles, and designs are offered to provide a wide array of solutions to the property owner and builder. Uplift Kits add durability and capability to our company's column product line".

DSI Columns® come with a lifetime limited warranty from DSI, a leading manufacturer of building products. For more information about DSI Columns® and their new optional Uplift Kits, visit http://dsicolumns.com/

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, composite, aluminum, and fiberglass architectural columns and outdoor lighting. For information about DSI's entire group of products visit diggerspecialties.com

Attachment: DSI Columns® photo





Contact Details

DSI/Westbury aluminum railing

Chris H. Beyer

+1 704-438-7998

cbeyer@dsiwestbury.com

Company Website

http://diggerspecialties.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/dsi-columns-r-feature-a-new-system-to-provide-maximum-wind-resistance-for-homes-in-coastal-and-storm-prone-areas-489099493

2022 News Direct Corp.