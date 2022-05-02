Youth Nicotine Vaping is a Mental Health Crisis

A Truth Initiative survey found that 93% of young e-cigarette users reported that vaping nicotine negatively affected their lives because it made them feel more stressed, depressed, or anxious

Two health crises among youth — a mental health crisis and a vaping epidemic — pose increasing threats to a generation of young people.

A recently published study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) shows that youth depression and anxiety doubled during the pandemic, compared to pre-pandemic estimates. Meanwhile, youth vaping remains at epidemic levels with nearly 20% of high schoolers vaping nicotine, with nearly 40% of those who use e-cigarettes, doing so on a regular basis.

Truth Initiative®, the organization behind the highly effective truth® youth smoking, vaping and nicotine public education campaign organized a Moment of Action for Mental Health as part of its latest Breath of Stress Air effort to bust the fantasy that vaping nicotine is a stress reliever.

The Moment of Action for Mental Health comes on the heels of Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issuing an advisory on the state of mental health among young people as an "urgent public health crisis," and coincides with the on-going youth e-cigarette epidemic.

According to the latest December 2021 Monitoring the Future Survey (MTF) report, nearly 20% of high school seniors used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days.

A Truth Initiative survey found that 93% of e-cigarette users reported that vaping negatively affected their lives because it made them feel more stressed, depressed, or anxious, while 90% of those who quit said they felt less stressed, anxious, or depressed.

Young people nationwide can text "ACTION" to 88709 to participate and join in the movement. Those looking to get help quitting e-cigarettes can get free and anonymous help from This is Quitting from truth. It is a free and anonymous, text-message based quit vaping program designed for young people. Teens and young adults can join for free by texting "DITCHVAPE" to 88709.

Learn more about Truth Initiative, the Moment of Action for Mental Health and see get resources by visiting truthinitiative.org.

