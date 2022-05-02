DealMaker announces new CFO Appointment

Austin, Texas

DealMaker , the leading capital raising technology platform, has appointed Murray Thomas as the company's Chief Financial Officer. Murray brings over 20 years of CFO experience in finance and high growth companies. He has led multiple debt and equity financings and his past companies have graduated to the public markets or been acquired by the likes of Logitech, Google, and Macquarie. While at TouchBistro, he scaled the company from 35 to 500 employees and led 5 financing rounds for over $270M. A driven leader, his extensive CFO experience at both public and private companies brings expertise in managing fast-paced growth companies. With his proven financial, operational, and leadership skills, Murray thrives at guiding start-up entrepreneurial organizations through multiple rounds of capital raising while increasing company valuation.

"Murray brings valuable new experience to the DealMaker team," said Rebecca Kacaba , CEO and Co-Founder of DealMaker, "His experience coupled with his ability to work within, and navigate, rapid change makes him a great fit for the team as helps guide us through this pinnacle time of growth."

Issuers and organizations in the capital markets can learn more about DealMaker at https://www.dealmaker.tech/ .

DealMaker is on a mission to create the most sophisticated capital markets tools on the planet, empowering capital to flow faster. It offers a suite of primary issuance, shareholder management, and capital raising solutions including investor ranking algorithms and data analytics tools to support all global private placements exemptions. Its innovative technology was designed to enable organizations to own and control exempt market raises to get the money they need, faster. DealMaker puts forward-thinking organizations in control to run streamlined, successful capital raises in one centralized platform. The company's offices are located in Toronto, Canada, Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida. Visit DealMaker.tech for more information.

