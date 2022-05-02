UNO Pizzeria & Grill Honors Teachers with Free Pizza

Norwood, MA

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Uno Pizzeria and Grill is giving away a free pizza to teachers. In an effort to recognize the contributions of teachers over the last two years and all of their work in general, the historic pizza restaurant has decided to give a free individual deep dish or thin crust pizza to any teacher who comes in with a valid school or teacher ID.

"We all appreciate the effort and dedication that teachers provide for our children. It's great to be able to do something that shows our gratitude in a meaningful and widespread way. Everybody loves pizza and we love our teachers, so by offering them a free pizza, we can give them a small token of that appreciation" stated CEO Erik Frederick.

The promotion with run from May 2 -May 4 and is valid for dine-in only. Available at participating locations. Present valid teacher id to redeem offer.

About UNO Pizzeria & Grill

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation includes approximately 80 company-owned and franchised UNO Pizzeria & Grill restaurants located in 18 states, and the District of Columbia, India, and Saudi Arabia. UNO is all about connecting people over pizza – from its famous Chicago Deep Dish, which UNO invented in 1943, to its Chicago Thin Crust, to its gluten-free and vegan pizzas. The Company also operates Uno Foods, a consumer packaged-foods business which supplies supermarkets, airlines, movie theaters, hotels, airports, travel plazas, and schools, with both frozen and refrigerated private-label foods and UNO branded products. For more information, visit www.unos.com.

