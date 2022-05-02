CPACharge Announces ClientCredit, New Buy Now Pay Later Payment Option for Accounting Professionals

Leader in Online Payments Expands Options to Help Clients Pay Over Time With Industry's Latest Buy Now Pay Later Option

CPACharge, the online payment solution developed specifically for accounting firms, has announced the launch of a new payment option, ClientCredit. ClientCredit is available exclusively on the CPACharge platform and allows individual clients to pay for accounting services over time, while firms receive 100% of their invoiced amount upfront.

According to a survey of consumers conducted by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in December 2020, 11% of consumers, or roughly 5 million individuals, have used a flexible financing product since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. As the increase in online payments continues to rise, flexible payment options allow accounting firms to:

Get paid faster and more predictably

Expand their potential client base as flexible payment options open the door for more clients

Spend more time focusing on clients, and less time on chasing payments

"Our CPACharge customers were asking for a way to make their services more accessible to their customers by providing them the ability to pay over time for services rendered," said Dru Armstrong, CEO of CPACharge. "CPA's go into the practice of accounting to solve their clients' problems. With ClientCredit financing, we are excited to be able to give our customers another way to easily solve the payments discussion so that they can focus on their clients."

ClientCredit will allow accounting firm clients to have more control over their finances, empowering them to predict and budget their costs for requested services. The ClientCredit option will be for individuals that are looking for more flexibility on payments and will allow them to select the CPA or accounting professional they want based on their needs. With ClientCredit, firms will still receive 100% of their payment upfront. Clients utilizing this option will have the buy now, pay later option.

CPACharge leads the online payments market with innovations such as eCheck, QR code and mobile app payments, scheduled payments, reporting tools, online statements and partner integrations that deliver a digital payments experience exclusively designed for accounting professionals. CPACharge maintains their leadership in the online payments market with the highest level of Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant payment options.

ClientCredit is now available to existing and new CPACharge customers. For more information on how to sign-up for CPACharge, visit: https://www.cpacharge.com/sign-up/

About CPACharge

CPACharge, an AffiniPay solution, is an online payment technology developed specifically for CPA firms, giving professionals a secure way to accept credit, debit and eCheck payments. AffiniPay is headquartered in Austin, Texas and offers a modern payment gateway that integrates with more than 30 software solutions and is trusted by 150,000 professionals. CPACharge is offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by many other CPA societies. Visit cpacharge.com to learn more.

