Comodo Scores 100% in Endpoint and Internet Security Detection Tests by AVLAB Cybersecurity Foundation

Bloomfield, NJ

--News Direct--

Comodo Security Solutions , a leading provider of endpoint protection, today announced that its Comodo Advanced Endpoint Security and Comodo Internet Security solutions both scored 100% in the most recent protection and detection tests conducted by the AVLAB Cybersecurity Foundation.

In March of 2022, AVLAB completed the 17th edition of its Advanced In The Wild Malware Test. Ten endpoint protection products were continuously evaluated, using thousands of unique malware samples to challenge the solutions against real-world threats. Products needed to demonstrate their capabilities using all components and protection layers.

Both Comodo's Advanced Endpoint Security and Internet Security solutions received top honors with a recognition of ‘Excellent'. The products blocked all 2,050 possible threats and provided protection against all 0-day samples. Comodo's Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) is the only solution that prevents 100% of ransomware and other malware, utilizing a patented virtual isolation capability that confines unknown files and code in a protective container until it is determined to be 100% safe.

"Once again, Comodo has proven the effectiveness of our solution during this latest evaluation," said Faith Orhan, EVP of Engineering at Comodo. "As the results of this test illustrate, Comodo is still the only endpoint security solution on the market that applies the Zero Trust principle of ‘Never Trust; Always Verify."

For more information, visit www.comodo.com .

About Comodo

Headquartered in Bloomfield, NJ, Comodo's mission is to help customers avoid breaches with groundbreaking isolation technology that fully neutralizes ransomware, zero-day malware, and cyber-attacks that other security providers can't do. We deliver active breach prevention with patented auto containment technology. Our Unified Endpoint integrates this technology with critical components like our highly rated advanced endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, and endpoint management to offer a single cloud-accessible Active Breach Protection solution. Comodo's SOC-as-a-Service team makes the solution a frictionless, high-security implementation. For more information, visit https://www.comodo.com/.

Contact Details

Comodo

Ashley Pontius

+1 813-409-4091

ashley@ashleypontiuspr.com

Company Website

http://www.comodo.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/comodo-scores-100-in-endpoint-and-internet-security-detection-tests-by-avlab-cybersecurity-foundation-473825381

2022 News Direct Corp.