PCMA's CEO and Founder John Royce Lynch to Speak at CMBA's Mortgage Innovators Conference

PCMA, the pioneer and leading voice in Non-Bank Private Client Lending, will be presenting at CMBA's Mortgage Innovators Conference; Tuesday the 3rd of May at 10:45am PT/12:45pm ET. CEO and Founder of PCMA, John Royce Lynch, will be speaking on the "Generating New Volume Through Non-QM" panel addressing the rapidly growing interest, innovations, and origination strategies in the highly lucrative Non-Agency credit category.

"As rates rise and the traditional mortgage markets struggle to maintain growth and volume; they are quickly pivoting into the Non-QM space," said John Lynch, CEO and Founder of PCMA. "As the leader in the Super Prime, Private Client Credit, I appreciate the opportunity to educate the enterprise origination community on the complexities and nuances in the highly lucrative verticals of the Non-Agency Credit Markets."

John R. Lynch will contribute to the discussion on "Generating New Volume Through Non-QM" panel alongside fellow industry expert panelists: Jeff Lemieux, ACRA Lending; Eric Morgenson, Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions; Frank Razi, Carrington Mortgage Services; along with panel host Margaret Chiavini, New Rez LLC.

"The panel discussion should be very educational for those looking to find their niche in the broader market opportunities that make up the Non-Agency, Non-QM marketplace," said Lynch. "I look forward to sharing how PCMA has been able to grow into the category leader in High Net Worth Lending."

About PCMA

PCMA is a vertically integrated Asset Origination and Convexity Management firm that specializes in Structured, Super Prime, Non-Agency, Private Client Credit. With its captive origination unit, PCMA has become the leading Non-Bank Private Client Lender in the U.S. What began as a linear venture has morphed into a vertical organization and industry leading incubator of ideas pushing the boundaries of innovation in high-capacity financial services. PCMA offers qualified individuals and institutions bespoke lending and advisory services across all major credit, and residential asset classes. PCMA is headquartered in Orange County, CA. Additional information is available at www.pcma.partners & www.pcma.us.com

