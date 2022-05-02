Spiceology Kicks Off Barbecue Season With 'Golden Tongs Sweepstakes'

Winners will get the chance to work with a legendary grillmaster to formulate their own BBQ spice blend

Spiceology, the fastest-growing spice company in America, is kicking off National Barbecue Month with its first-ever Golden Tongs Sweepstakes. Known for its innovative spice blends and barbecue rubs, Spiceology is giving three lucky flavor fans a chance to create a BBQ blend worthy of joining the ranks of the Spiceology ‘Grill Greats' like Derek Wolf, Christie Vanover and Chad White.

Through May 31, 2022, any purchase made directly from Spiceology.com will automatically enter customers into the sweepstakes. Fans can also enter by sending their name, address, and phone number to goldentongs@spiceology.com , with entries limited to one per person.

Taking a page out of Willy Wonka's playbook, the sweepstakes will grant the winners a pair of golden BBQ tongs and a trip to Spokane, WA to tour the Spiceology flavor factory and formulate their very own Spiceology BBQ blend.





"The Spiceology community is enthusiastic and ever growing, and we wanted to do something to bring our fans even closer to the brand," said Tony Reed, Senior Director of Innovation and Partnerships at Spiceology. "What better way to continue growing our connection to the community than immersing them in our world and getting a few lucky fans into the lab to see where and how all of the magic happens? Spiceology is a beloved brand, and we have our customers, fans and community to thank for that."

Winners will work with Chef Tony Reed and Derek Wolf, Spiceology collaborator and the grill great behind the social phenomenon @overthefirecooking.

"Flavor innovation is at the core of our company," said Chip Overstreet, president and CEO of Spiceology. "Our unique flavor combinations, like Smoky Honey Habanero and Black & Bleu, are what makes us a fan favorite. We're excited to share the creative experience with our community and see what flavors and ingredient combinations they come up with."

Following the trip to Spiceology's headquarters in Spokane, each winner's blend will be judged by the roster of Spiceology Collaborators, including award-winning pitmaster Christie Vanover, Burger Aficionado Chef Alvin Cailan, television celebrities and grilling experts The Grill Dads, Top Chef Chad White and more. One delicious blend will be chosen as the ‘Golden Tongs Blend' and sold on Spiceology.com as a limited-time offering during the holidays.

For more information visit www.spiceology.com/golden-tongs .

