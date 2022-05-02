PR Expert April White Announces Web Release of 'Is Living United Worth the Fight?,' a Talk for TEDxAlmansorParkLive

Following the TEDxAlmansorParkLive virtual event, White's talk on the fight to live united is available now to watch online

Following the TEDxAlmansorParkLive virtual event, public relations industry thought leader and agency owner April White today announced the web release of her official TEDx talk, "Is Living United Worth the Fight?"

As a former journalist and the founder of Trust Relations , White believes that we can move beyond the differences that sow division and judgment in society today, with the power of self-reflection. "Is Living United Worth the Fight?" is now available to watch on the Trust Relations website , as well as on the official TEDx Talks YouTube channel .

During the talk, which first premiered at the virtual TEDxAlmansorParkLive event on April 23, 2022, White shares her personal journey to live a more united life, after overcoming years of estrangement from her family over ideological differences. "Is Living United Worth the Fight?" also uncovers the steps we can take to reckon with the behaviors we dislike in others, in order to refine our own personal weaknesses and recognize everyone's inherent value.

"I believe that if we can pinpoint what upsets or irritates us in others, we can reclaim it in ourselves and use it as a tool to self-correct and improve," said White. "We can be the change we want to see in the world and live a more authentic life, both personally and professionally, if we embrace the differences that might otherwise alienate us from others."

"Is Living United Worth the Fight?" taps into the professional philosophy that drives the mission of White's PR firm, Trust Relations. White coined the term "trust relations'' to replace the traditional concept of public relations, in an effort to promote the importance of authenticity and trust-building exercises as part of any brand building or reputation management campaign. Her talk for TEDxAlmansorParkLive offers actionable steps to recognize dissonance and build authentic connections as business leaders, in our relationships and with ourselves.

TEDxAlmansorParkLive is an independently organized event created in the spirit of TED's mission of "ideas worth spreading." The TEDx program helps communities, organizations and individuals produce TED-style events at the local level, while TEDxLive events are centered around the live webcast of an official TED Conference, providing a more open and global audience through virtual attendance.

About April White

April White is a leading public relations veteran who has nearly 20 years of experience counseling and implementing campaigns on behalf of clients across various industries, from Fortune 100 companies to startups. She has worked at the world's best PR agencies in New York City, including Weber Shandwick, Edelman and Rubenstein Public Relations before starting her own firm, Trust Relations, and has represented an impressive roster of clients and their executives over the course of her career.

White is a former award-winning journalist and current contributor to Forbes, Newsweek, Entrepreneur, PRNews, and PR Daily. She is also the co-host of several industry podcasts including The PR Wine Down, Hyper Busters and the newly debuted Trust Relations: The Podcast.

Trust Relations, founded in 2019, is a virtual strategic communications firm that creates nimble and proactive "dream teams" for clients through a national network of the industry's best and brightest practitioners. "Trust Relations" is a term coined by President and Founder April White to describe a new approach to strategic communications focused on communicating clients' authentic actions, value and goodwill. In technology, trust relationships are an administration and communication link between two domains. In communications, they are a bond of mutual respect between a brand and the people it serves. The firm excels at identifying inspiring ways for clients to show their brand value by identifying supportive proof points and ideating creative activations that demonstrate their unique story and value proposition. For more information, visit https://www.trustrelations.agency/.

