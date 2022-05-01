Claymont, Delaware

The Futures is an NFT collection consisting of 5,000 unique 2D NFT avatars that are created to become an iconic, community-owned brand. While NFTs are evolving from simple digital collectibles, The Futures founding team created the project to enhance the value of what an NFT is by merging physical and digital goods together, a phygital brand if you will. This collection of NFTs brings a fresh take to PFP projects and has caught the attention of NFT enthusiasts around the world.

Behind The Futures NFTs is a startup composed of several members with vast experience in crypto, art, and various creative fields, all of them joining forces to bring the recognizable decentralized brand to life. Most of them keep anonymous identities. And while their identities might be anonymous for now – their work speaks for itself.

Minting one of the 5,000 generative avatars (expected to launch in Q2/2022), holders will be granted access to exclusive NFT drops, streetwear, digital & physical assets as well as live events, and more. The first annual event, FTRS Weekend, is set to take place in September 2022 at the Yacht Club de Monaco and is reserved for holders only. The Futures are taking over Monaco for their first annual, holders-only, FTRS Weekend which is set to take place in September 2022. The weekend is packed with festivities where holders can meet, network, and participate in the building of the brand.

The Futures are taking on environmental initiatives and are doing so long term by planting 2 trees for every NFT sold out of their collection in collaboration with the Tree Nation initiative. A percentage of the royalties will be attributed to different environmental associations as well. Their design lab is also working on the Season I clothing collection which is also all organic and exclusively made from sustainable materials. The Futures vision aims to do our part in taking everlasting environmental actions and creating awareness for a more sustainable and transparent future.

The team also plans on launching their own HQ in the Metaverse called FTRS tower providing a digital space for holders to come together and hang out, or take part in community-only events. Metaverse real estate is only a few more of the perks holders will see in the near future including individual FTRS capsules which will be made available to all holders, giving them their own digital space to showcase and store their digital collectibles.

The road map for the project is called Blueprint 1.0 and consists of six stages. With the mint to launch in early Q2. The Blueprint 1.0 will finish with the aforementioned big bang of a real-life event in Monaco.

The Futures joined Twitter in March 2022 and has around 8k followers already and their private Discord containing invites to the whitelist for active members will release in the coming weeks. The Futures community is growing fast and is starting to make noise in the NFT community. Learn more about The Futures by visiting their official website or following them on Twitter . All the important data related to pre-sale and public sale can be found on NFTdroops.

