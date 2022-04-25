An Easier Way to Invest and Learn Along the Way from Plynk

Media tour conducted for Plynk, a new, no-experience-required investment app for novice investors offering educational content along the way with simple language and jargon-free approach

Would it surprise you to know that 80 million Americans are interested in investing, but don't know where to begin?





Many people might be feeling left behind or not comfortable entering the world of investing. That does not have to be the case.

Financial literacy could be the key, as it empowers us to make smart financial decisions. It's important for individuals to know it's never too late or too early to increase their knowledge and begin their financial journey.

Enter Plynk: A new investment app for beginners that helps them get started with investing, build confidence, and gain knowledge along the way.

Too often, the industry has overcomplicated investing with unnecessary jargon and complex charts. By including educational content and tips throughout the app, beginner investors aren't alone– now is your opportunity to learn how Plynk is here to help.

Plynk Think allows you to learn and gain confidence by encouraging a learn-by-doing approach. In honor of financial literacy month, Plynk is offering an earn-while-you-learn offer.

All you have to do is read a lesson in Plynk Think, make an investment, and you can qualify for the match.

For complete terms and conditions everyone can visit PlynkInvest.com

Learn more at www.plynkinvest.com

A bout Plynk:

Plynk is a new, no-experience-required investing app to help make investing easier for beginners. Created by people who have a passion for making investing simple, Plynk makes it easy to get started, get comfortable and get the hang of investing. Plynk offers straightforward language, clear explanations and just a $1 minimum to make it easy to begin investing. Plynk also includes tips, how-tosand easy to understand educational articles that help beginners learn as they go.Learn more at www.plynkinvest.com.

