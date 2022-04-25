COD, Aurora University Launch 2+2 Agreements with Graduate Study Pathways in Exercise Science, Athletic Training and Sports Management

Agreement Marks Community College's First Graduate Program Options

College of DuPage and Aurora University have launched three new 2+2 programs designed to help COD Physical Education, Fitness and Sports Studies students pursue advanced degrees.

The programs are made possible through a new institutional partnership between COD and Aurora setting the foundation for future pathway agreements for COD students to seamlessly transfer to Aurora at the junior level.

"This new institutional partnership between COD and Aurora University reflects our collaborative and intentional level of commitment to providing seamless student access and paths to success in higher education," said COD President Dr. Brian Caputo. "Through the new programs, we are excited to offer various opportunities for our physical education students, especially those interested in furthering their education beyond a bachelor's degree."

Developed for students who plan to major in exercise science or sports management, the new programs allow students to earn an associate degree at COD and a bachelor's degree from Aurora in just four years with the option of a fifth year to earn a master's degree in a related area of study.

Students can pursue three different 2+2 agreements: a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science with an option to earn a Master of Science in Athletic Training; a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science with an option to earn a Master of Science in Exercise Science; or a bachelor's degree in Sports Management with an option to earn a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Sports Management.

Under the agreements, COD students can start planning their transition to Aurora as early as their first semester by following an academic transfer plan designed to ensure a smooth transition.

"This exciting new partnership with Aurora University gives our students an educational framework from day one of classes," said COD Physical Education Assistant Professor Stephanie Vlach. "Not only does this allow COD students to earn a bachelor's degree in four years, but it also leads to excellent career or graduate-level pathways, including the only partnership of its kind for COD students interested in a career as an athletic trainer."

Aurora University Dean of Health Science Sarah Radke said she is excited to partner with COD to offer opportunities for students wanting to continue their education.

"Students will gain hands-on experience working in our state-of-the-art labs and in a premier internship experience," she said. "We are also excited to extend that pathway into our plus one graduate programs in exercise science, sport management and athletic training."

For more information about these new agreements, contact COD's Counseling, Advising and Transfer Services Department at (630) 942-2259.

Learn more about COD's Physical Education, Fitness and Sports Studies transfer opportunities.

