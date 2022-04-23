Thomson Broadcast Signs Agreement to Acquire GatesAir

Combined company will be the preeminent player in broadcast for decades to come

CINCINNATI, OH

--News Direct--

GatesAir ("GatesAir"), a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV, today announced that Thomson Broadcast has signed a definitive agreement to acquire GatesAir from an affiliate of The Gores Group ("Gores"). The transaction is subject to certain regulatory filings and is expected to close in the second half of 2022. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

GatesAir is a renowned company in the Broadcast industry with a history of powering over-the-air networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability over the past 100 years. GatesAir has recently seen strong growth, coming off a very successful participation in the North America Spectrum Repack program. GatesAir worked with Bowen Inc. on a robust process which involved interest from several strategic and financial parties, with Thomson Broadcast prevailing due to its highly complementary fit. The combination of GatesAir with Thomson Broadcast will create a scaled, comprehensive platform with greater capabilities in innovation, design and product efficiency and an expanded portfolio of holistic, turnkey broadcast solutions.

"GatesAir is already an undisputed leader in the broadcast industry, and our combination with Thomson Broadcast will create a combined company of larger scale even better suited to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers all over the globe," said Bruce D. Swail, CEO of GatesAir. "I am very proud of the GatesAir team for its stewardship of and innovation in this industry over the past century and look forward to entering the next 100 years as an even stronger business leveraging the strengths of two legendary broadcast brands. On behalf of everyone at GatesAir, I'd like to thank Gores for their strategic guidance which was invaluable in growing our business and driving innovation."

"Over the course of our successful partnership with Bruce and the management team, GatesAir has driven tremendous growth and transformation through organic and inorganic initiatives, establishing itself as a premier, independent broadcast company with market leading technology and service," said Edward Johnson, Senior Managing Director at The Gores Group. "We have no doubt GatesAir will continue on its successful trajectory and strengthen its market leadership alongside Thomson Broadcast."

For more than 100 years, Thomson Broadcast has forged extensive experience in the fields of Digital Terrestrial Transmission (DTV) and AM Radio, including DRM. Thomson Broadcast is an international French company well known in the broadcast sector. Over the past two years, Thomson Broadcast has received awards for providing exceptional DTT turnkey solutions to large-scale digital migration projects in Africa.

"In 2018, we have set the goal to establish ourselves in the US Market. With Thomson Broadcast and GatesAir now united, these two companies will make us stronger in America and globally as well," says Ylias Akbaraly, Chairman of Thomson Broadcast.

"Thomson Broadcast and GatesAir together can bring innovative and revolutionary products to the broadcast industry in the centuries to come," says Aby Alexander, President of Thomson Broadcast USA.

"We are delighted to have reached this point," says Amine Oubid, CEO of Thomson Broadcast. "From the start we were excited to work with the GatesAir team and saw the obvious fit of the two companies. The transaction closing can't come fast enough for us. We're very proud to participate in the rallying of two century-old companies and excited to start working together."

About GatesAir

GatesAir, Inc. provides complete solutions for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting, leveraging wireless spectrum to maximize performance for multichannel, mission-critical services. Powering over-the-air networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability for 100 years, GatesAir's turnkey solutions enable broadcasters to create, transport and transmit radio and TV content. With customers in more than 185 countries, the company leads the industry in innovation and design breakthroughs, improving efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership with all products designed and assembled in the USA. Visit www.gatesair.com for more information, Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gatesair, and follow us on Twitter at @GatesAir.

About The Gores Group

Founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, The Gores Group is a Los Angeles-based investment firm focused on partnering with differentiated businesses that can benefit from the firm's extensive industry knowledge and decades long experience. Over its 35-year history, The Gores Group has partnered with over 125 companies. For more information, please visit www.gores.com.

About Thomson Broadcast

Thomson Broadcast, headquartered in Paris, France and US operations based in West Palm Beach, FL US. Thomson Broadcast has deployed more than 50,000 equipment's in more than 170 countries, actively participating in the evolution of television and radio transmission. Through the development of the Pulse Step Modulation (PSM) in Radio and creating the automatic Digital Adaptive Pre-Correction (DAP), Thomson Broadcast has largely contributed to shaping the transmission market in both TV and radio. All these have led to the success in winning multiple awards and gaining more than 50 patents in technologies that have become fundamental to the broadcast industry.

Visit us at www.thomsonbroadcast.tv for updates and news. You can also find us on:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/thomson-broadcasttv

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ThomsonBRCST

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thomson_broadcast

Contact Details

GatesAir

Brian Galante, Dimension PR

+1 570-898-2224

brian@dimensionpronline.com

The Gores Group

Jennifer Kwon Chou, Managing Director

+1 310-209-3010

jchou@gores.com

Sard Verbinnen & Co

John Christiansen/Cassandra Bujarski/Kevin Siegel

GoresGroup-SVC@sardverb.com

Thomson Broadcast, Public Relation department

561-861-6111 EXT 502

communication@thomson-broadcast.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/thomson-broadcast-signs-agreement-to-acquire-gatesair-411876959

2022 News Direct Corp.