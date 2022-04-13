Afraid of Public Speaking? Practice with AI Used by World Champions

Yoodli launches free platform – developed by former engineers and product managers from Google, Facebook and Apple – to help people improve their speaking skills

Yoodli launched its free platform to help people improve their speaking skills without the pressure of an audience. The technology, developed at the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, provides real time analytics on your use of filler words, pacing, volume variation, and more. A demo video is available here.

"Building your speaking skills is like training a muscle," says Varun Puri, a co-founder at Yoodli. "The same way we warm up before athletic events, or calm our minds through meditation, we can train our bodies before we speak. At Yoodli, we think that speech preparation can be fun and stress-free. That's why we've built daily AI powered drills to help people improve their impromptu speaking and interview skills."

The National Institute of Mental Health reports that public speaking anxiety affects 73% of people; overcoming this fear helps build self-confidence and empowers you to stand out amongst your peers. Think of Yoodli as a smart mirror. It provides judgment free, real-time analytics so that you can track measurable progress over time. And once you feel more confident, you can share your speeches with colleagues to get peer feedback directly through the platform. The process of preparing for a speech doesn't need to be lonely!

Yoodli has been used by a number of world-renowned experts such as Craig Valentine, winner of the World Championship of Public Speaking award. He says: "Yoodli saved me hundreds of hours by allowing me to easily collaborate with students. I use Yoodli with all my students and can't imagine coaching without it."

Ed Tate is another World Champion of Public Speaking, and a regular attendee at Toastmasters International speaking events. He says: "Prepared speaking is my jam. However, I had not won our club's impromptu speaking contest (called ‘table topics') in years. Ever since I started using Yoodli, I've won ‘table topics' at my Toastmasters club three times in a row."

Yoodli has an advisory team that includes TEDx trainers, speech professors at leading universities, and other World Champions of Public Speaking. Investors include Madrona Venture Group, one of the early investors in Amazon, and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's Institute for Artificial Intelligence.

Yoodli is now available for free on laptop and desktop devices at www.yoodli.ai.

About Yoodli:

Yoodli is a platform that provides AI powered feedback to help people improve their speaking skills without the pressure of an audience. Developed by former engineers and product managers from Google, Facebook, and Apple, Yoodli's platform is built upon the belief that preparing for a speech can be fun and judgment free. Yoodli's investors include Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Madrona Venture Group.

