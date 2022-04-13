PathPresenter Introduces ClinPx™ - A Clinical Enterprise Platform

Montville, NJ

Pilot installation at The Ohio State University integrates ClinPx into Epic's Beaker Laboratory Information System (LIS), allowing The Ohio State University (OSU) pathologists to receive, view, and sign out cases – uploaded from around the world – directly in Beaker.

PathPresenter, the premier digital pathology platform for education and conferences with more than 40,000 users and 20+ institutional licenses, now presents to clinical users a best-in-class clinical enterprise platform, ClinPx.

ClinPx is a custom, institution-branded, clinical enterprise platform that enables pathology consultations to be directly viewed and reported in your institution's LIS through our proprietary backend HL7 messaging engine.

It has inbuilt quality control (QC) ensuring whole slide images are of diagnostic quality and has the ability to integrate validated AI models into the scanner-agonistic viewer.

ClinPx allows a seamless and intuitive consultation workflow, as well as in-house consensus, tumor board meetings or live discussions with referring pathologists as well as bidirectional communication channels for ordering stains and recuts. It also enables routing interesting cases into folders for de-identification and use in tumor boards, conferences, research, or education. This functionality brings the control and organization of the clinical workflow back to the end user.

Our first pilot installation with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) integrates ClinPx into Epic's Beaker LIS, allowing pathologists at The Ohio State University to receive, view, and sign out cases uploaded from around the world directly in Beaker.

"Our goal is to use ClinPix to augment OSU's pathology clinical consultation capabilities globally. ClinPx has the ability to integrate with multiple AI vendors with the overall goal of improving patient care and making pathology diagnosis more robust, timely and accurate," said Dr. Anil Parwani, vice chair of anatomic pathology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Rajendra Singh, co-founder of PathPresenter, added "ClinPX creates a solution to allow for the integration of digital pathology into existing workflows used by pathologists without disruption."

This platform is installed as a pilot project at The Ohio State University for potential expansion of its digital pathology consultation service. Dr. Parwani has no personal conflicts of interest to disclose.

About PathPresenter

PathPresenter is the world's most widely used digital pathology platform, with a community of more than 40,000 users in 172 countries and 20+ institutional licenses. Our educational and conference module provides a seamless environment for pathologists, radiologists, clinicians, and life science researchers to use, share and collaborate with fellow clinicians throughout the world to learn, teach, present, perform research, and practice better medicine, while connecting industry to a global community of clinicians and researchers. Get started with PathPresenter, for free, at https://pathpresenter.net/ .

Our new ClinPXTM clinical enterprise platform helps hospitals and labs expand the reach of their clinical consultation (2nd opinion) services globally, increase their efficiency, and optimize the user experience for both consulting pathologists and client pathologists. Through deep integration with the institution's existing laboratory information system (LIS), consulting pathologists can receive, view, and sign out cases uploaded from around the world directly in the LIS. ClinPX allows a seamless and intuitive consultation workflow, as well as in-house consensus, tumor board meetings or live discussions with referring pathologists in addition to bidirectional communication channels for ordering stains and recuts. Further, it enables routing interesting cases into folders for de-identification and use in tumor boards, conferences, research, or education. Through a robust API, ClinPX integrates with multiple AI vendors with the overall goal of improving patient care and making pathology diagnosis more robust, timely and accurate.

