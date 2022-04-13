StructuredWeb Launches New Personalized Video Feature

Easy-to-Use Enhancement Will Extend and Enable Impactful Video Marketing Capabilities to Channel Partners

New York, NY

--News Direct--

StructuredWeb , the top-rated enterprise through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) platform, today announced the general availability of its easy-to-use Personalized Video feature that will allow its customers to extend and enable video marketing capabilities to channel partners.

The combination of video and personalization allows for channel partners to send targeted communications that drive higher responses and results. This development comes at an ideal time, as 54% of consumers say they want to see more video content from the brands they support. In addition, 92% of marketers say customers and prospects expect a personalized experience.

StructuredWeb's new Personalized Video capabilities are extensive and blend predefined templates with data and logic to automatically generate customized videos for sharing and syndication by the customers' partners. Partners can interchange visual and audio elements such as scenes, images, text, names, numbers and dates to make the videos more relevant and engaging.

Joan Morales, Head of Partner Marketing at Zoom , said, "Personalization is now foundational to marketing effectiveness. Recent research found that over 70% of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions. Considering today's video-first culture, StructuredWeb's video personalization capabilities provide a timely, new marketing resource for our partners to effectively reach and communicate with their customers and prospects."

Feedback from early adopters of the new functionality, including both customers and their channel partners, is overwhelmingly positive. Customers praise the simplicity with which they can upload marketing videos to the platform and designate the parameters for personalization while still retaining overall brand control. Partners say they appreciate how easily they can personalize and co-brand the video, tailoring the messaging to each segment of their audience.

"A full 87% of businesses are using video marketing in some capacity," said StructuredWeb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Nissan. "With our new video feature, channel partners can create unique, personalized experiences that increase engagement — while customers retain overall brand control. Partner experience is vitally important to every successful brand, and this self-service feature makes it enjoyable for a partner to log in and easily create videos that appeal to their audiences. It's one more step in our commitment to elevating PX."

For more information, please visit https://www.structuredweb.com/

About StructuredWeb: StructuredWeb is the leading enterprise channel marketing automation platform. For more than two decades, StructuredWeb has combined innovative technology with proven go-to-market strategies and world-class services to deliver a faster way to accelerate partner demand generation, strengthen partner engagement and grow channel revenue.

Contact Details

Trust Relations

Sarah Thorson

+1 609-234-8531

structuredweb@trustrelations.agency

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/structuredweb-launches-new-personalized-video-feature-241056726

2022 News Direct Corp.