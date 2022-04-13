EdgeSwap Lists Token on Huobi Global, Gate.io, and MEXC

London

EdgeSwap, an Ethereum-based layer 2 trading protocol using ZK Rollup technology, announced that users will now be able to trade EGS tokens on Huobi Global, Gate.io, and MEXC. With an opening price of $0.015 Tether (USDT), EGS skyrocketed to $0.37 USDT with the price change breaking 2366.67%.

20x Jump

The announcement follows the news that EdgeSwap has greatly improved its system stability, security, and user experience. The listing of EGS tokens points to confidence in the EdgeSwap team's capability to deliver better service to users and contribute to the long-term value to the blockchain industry.

Huobi Global joins Gate.io, and MEXC amongst the exchanges already offering EGS tokens for trade. In addition, Huobi Global will be launching EGS/USDT swaps on April 13, 2022. With a market capitalization of US$7.4 million at the time of writing, the EGS token is currently trading at around 20x its opening price, reflecting the market's confidence in Ethereum-based layer 2 trading protocols.

According to data released by Huobi, approximately 51,059 users participated in the EGS token launch, with the top 3,000 eligible to purchase the 3,3333 EGS tokens available. This translates to a 5.87% success rate. Meanwhile, 25,000 users participated in the Gate.io sale event, where orders totaled 80,564 640 USDT.

Future Roadmap

Developed with the aim to counter the congestion, slower transaction times, and higher costs on the Ethereum network, EdgeSwap has developed layer 2 payment & AMM system, top-level layer1 and layer2 interactive systems, decentralized farming on layer 2, and other distinct components and capabilities to bring high scalability, performance, and higher security to users and developers in the Ethereum ecosystem.

The ultimate goal of EdgeSwap lies in offering users the best swap, transfer, and digital mining services, so as to improve capital utilization and earn higher yields. The EdgeSwap team will focus on enhancing system scalability, lowering cost to users, and improving security. Moving forward, the EdgeSwap team will explore opportunities to collaborate with other institutions in order to improve services to users and drive industry progress.

About EdgeSwap

Developed by Edge Labs, EdgeSwap is an Ethereum-based layer 2 trading protocol that adopts the ZK Rollup technology. With the industry's top-grade hardware acceleration solution and circuit optimization system, EdgeSwap provides the market with high-performance, cost-effective swapping and farming services. At the same time, it protects users' assets and privacy through the highest level of security among layer 2 scaling solutions.

