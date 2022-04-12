Business Improvisation Expert Avish Parashar Joins Keynote Speaker Lineup at World Congress

Ashburn, VA

NCMA is pleased to announce Avish Parashar as their opening keynote speaker at World Congress, held this year in Chicago, IL July 17-20.

Parashar is an energetic and humorous speaker who uses his 20+ years of experience performing, teaching, and studying improv comedy to show organizations and individuals how to manage the unexpected quickly, effectively, and with a sense of humor. Parashar is the author of "Improvise to Success!" and the Amazon best-seller, "Say ‘Yes, And!'" He has also created dozens of other products on applying improv skills to business and life.

Weaving together humorous stories, jokes, audience interaction, and improv comedy games, Parashar's session will focus on a key lesson: Planning is Important, but Improvising is Essential! No matter how well you plan, things will go wrong, surprises will arise, and the Universe will throw you a curveball. Your success and sanity are directly related to how you respond to these challenges. By the end of Parashar's presentation you will have key tools to handle all that life throws at you.

Parashar has spoken to the very creative (actors and directors), the very un-creative (accountants), the very casual (college students), and the very business-like (sales professionals). The result is always the same smiles, laughs, and a new way of looking at life and business.

"Improv is not making things up. It is about better outcomes by acting quickly and advancing ideas without creating roadblocks," said Kraig Conrad, NCMA CEO. "Avish will bring his humor and energy to World Congress to share the power of improvisation to adapt and innovate, no matter what happens."

World Congress will be hosted as a hybrid event July 17-20, 2022, with both virtual and in-person experiences. The in-person event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Chicago in Chicago, and the virtual event will be delivered through an immersive online platform. Visit ncmahq.org/worldcongress for more details about the conference.

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA), which was founded in 1959 and is the world's leading association in the field of contract management. The organization, which has over 18,000 members, is dedicated to the professional growth and educational advancement of procurement and acquisition personnel worldwide. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession and industry it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. To find out more, please visit www.ncmahq.org.

