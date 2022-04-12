DICK'S Sporting Goods Named Official Sporting Goods Store of Ripken Baseball

BALTIMORE

--News Direct--

Ripken Baseball, the leader in youth sports events, announced they have entered a multi-year partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods to be the official sporting goods store of The Ripken Experience™ in Aberdeen, Md., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

As the official sporting goods store of Ripken Baseball, DICK'S Sporting Goods will receive an integrated media plan and the opportunity to bring experiential elements from their stores to life at The Ripken Experience™ facilities. This program is designed to increase the awareness of their game-changing equipment, provide expert advice, and offer players, coaches, and families special offers on an assortment of merchandise and gear.

"This partnership aligns two incredible brands in the youth sports industry," said Amanda Shank, Vice President of Business Development for Ripken Baseball. "With an equal passion to grow America's favorite pastime, this is more than a sponsorship relationship. Through DICK'S, our teams and families across the country will access the best selection and value on equipment so they're ready to take the field."

In addition, Ripken Baseball event participants will continue to benefit from the partnership as DICK'S Sporting Goods will be the first brand incorporated in the inaugural multi-city Ripken Select tour. Ripken Select Tournaments will occur in Illinois, Florida, and Texas. Four Ripken Select Tournaments replicate the Ripken Experience™ that over 5,000 teams and 250,000 guests enjoy at Ripken Baseball's permanent facilities in Maryland, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

"We're excited to partner with Ripken Baseball and bring together two great brands to support youth athletes," said Aimee Watters, Senior Director Sports Matter and Community Marketing for DICK'S Sporting Goods. "At DICK'S we understand that the right equipment can make all the difference to an athlete and are proud to offer the best selection to keep kids in the game."

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com , investors.dicks.com , sportsmatter.org , dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Ripken Baseball

Ripken Baseball brings teammates, coaches, and families together through its Big-League Experiences, while teaching the values of the game, and how to play it the right way – the Ripken Way. Recently expanding the best experience in youth sports to satellite locations through Ripken Select Tournaments, Ripken Baseball continues to innovate the game through tournaments, camps, clinics, and spring training at their state-of-the-art baseball and softball facilities – The Ripken Experience™ Aberdeen (Maryland), The Ripken Experience™ Myrtle Beach (South Carolina), and The Ripken Experience™ Pigeon Forge (Tennessee).

Contact Details

Eric PR & Marketing, LLC

Eric Nemeth

+1 602-502-2793

nemeth@ericpr.com

Company Website

https://www.ripkenbaseball.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/dicks-sporting-goods-named-official-sporting-goods-store-of-ripken-baseball-326305973

2022 News Direct Corp.