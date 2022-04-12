Fine Fragrance House LilaNur Parfums Finalists at 2022 US Fragrance Foundation Awards

LilaNur Parfums Davana Cèdre shortlisted for Perfume Extraordinaire category and Rose Attar Absolu shortlisted for Fragrance Innovative Category of the Year

New York, NY

--News Direct--





India's luxury fragrance brand, LilaNur Parfums has been shortlisted for two of the most prestigious categories in the Fragrance Foundation Awards during their first year in the market.

Davana Cèdre Eau de Parfum, created by Firmenich Master Perfumer, Honorine Blanc, was recognized for the Perfume Extraordinaire category for its olfactory innovation.

Additionally, Rose Attar Absolu was recognized in the Fragrance Innovative Product of the Year for its unique product formulation and for utilizing pure Indian-grown Rose Centifolia in an international fragrance for the first time ever.

LilaNur Parfums was created by Anita Lal, Founder and Creative Director of Good Earth India, and Paul Austin, former Senior Vice President for the Global Fine Fragrances division at Givaudan.

LilaNur Parfums' mission is to inspire the world with India's rich fragrance culture, build awareness around its array of natural perfumery ingredients, and to drive opportunities to the thousands of rural workers whose livelihoods depend upon India's floriculture economy.

From its inception, LilaNur Parfums forged partnerships with Jasmine C.E. in Madurai - the country's leading supplier of floral absolutes to the fragrance industry - and the Firmenich Naturals Innovation Group in Grasse to create fully traceable and innovative scents from field to flacon.

For Davana Cèdre, the idea was to harmonize the balsamic fruitiness of Davana - an herbaceous Indian plant used in worship - with something elemental and androgynous. "Davana Cèdre really took me out of my comfort zone" said Honorine Blanc. Master Perfumer at Firmenich. "I wanted to capture a sense of unexpected contrasts - between the spirituality of the Davana and the strength of the Cedarwood".

The Rose Attar Absolu is an alcohol-free, perfume oil infusion which delivers a singular, vivid true-to-flower bloom and luxurious skin feel. Absolutes of pure Indian-grown Rose Centifolia - cultivated exclusively for LilaNur Parfums in India and used for the first time in international perfumery - are macerated for over 100 days with pure, ethically sourced Sandalwood.

"I've always had a desire to create a modern fragrance line that reflected the true essence of India's majestic flora and to reintroduce the traditions of attars to the world," said Anita Lal, co-creator of LilaNur Parfums, "I'm happy to see this innovation be recognized within the prestigious US fragrance community."

"These nominations attest to India's incredible fragrance story and its ability to inspire so much creativity and imagination - from the jasmine fields of Madurai to the perfumery ateliers of Grasse." said Paul Austin, co-creator of LilaNur Parfums.

The Fragrance Foundation will officially announce the award winners on June 9, 2022, at their annual awards ceremony in New York City.

About LilaNur Parfums

LilaNur Parfums, which launched October 2021, is India's first luxury fragrance house, celebrating the country's abundant flora and olfactory riches, expressed through the lens of French master perfumery. Born in the fragrant fields of Madurai in Southern India and crafted in Grasse, each of the 7 Eau de Parfums and 3 Attar Absolus have been composed around India's iconic flowers, spices, herbs and woods.

LilaNur Parfums was created by Anita Lal, Founder and Creative Director of Good Earth India, and Paul Austin, former Senior Vice President for the Global Fine Fragrances division at Givaudan.

For the launch collection, four of France's most revered perfumers - Honorine Blanc, Olivier Cresp, Fabrice Pellegrin, and Clément Gavarry - each with a shared passion for the rich fragrance culture of India - were invited to compose a scent using iconic Indian ingredients as their muse as a starting point. Many of these ingredients were borne from the joint venture between Jasmine C.E and Firmenich. aimed at developing unique and innovative extractions of Indian flora.

LilaNur Parfums launched in October 2021 and is available exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman and lilanur.com.

www.LilaNur.com

@lilanurparfums

Contact Details

BPCM

Laura Schroeder

+1 631-885-2464

lschroeder@bpcm.com

Company Website

https://www.lilanur.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fine-fragrance-house-lilanur-parfums-finalists-at-2022-us-fragrance-foundation-awards-585552958

2022 News Direct Corp.