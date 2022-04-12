Metabolic fitness platform Ultrahuman acquires consumer-focused wearable company LazyCo

Acquisition marks the first step by Ultrahuman to expand the biomarkers complementing its current wearable, the Ultrahuman M1.

Ultrahuman , the world's most advanced metabolic fitness platform, has today announced the acquisition of consumer-focused wearable company LazyCo famed for creating the Aina ring wearable.

LazyCo will integrate with Ultrahuman's global in-house hardware development team as they seek opportunities to enhance the user experience and help improve global metabolic health standards. Ultrahuman will leverage the LazyCo team's expertise to generate deeper metabolic insights and better overall health insights for consumers.

The metabolic health crisis is unarguably one of the largest healthcare crises that exist today. Over a billion people in the world suffer from a metabolic health disorder which contributes to almost 85% of all chronic diseases in the world. By helping people understand how food and exercise affect their metabolic health, people would be able to make informed choices about what they eat and their activity levels. The approach is a geography/diet agnostic way to help people eat and exercise better.





Measuring a powerful biomarker like glucose can reveal so much about how a particular food item affects the user's metabolic health by measuring the glucose response. This response is unique to an individual and it depends on various factors like their gut microbiome diversity, stress levels, time of the day, food ingredient quality, etc. With this acquisition, the idea would be to expand the set of real-time biomarkers that could provide unique health insights upon correlation.

LazyCo was founded by engineers turned product designers, Apoorv Shankar and Yogansh Namdeo in 2017. The company focused on building hardware products that made daily life easier. One of the notable products included the Aina Ring - an AI-powered smart ring designed to predict and automate daily tasks without the need to take the phone out of the pocket. Digital tasks such as booking cabs, controlling smart home devices, activating SOS alerts, and taking phone calls, were 7x faster and easier through the ring. LazyCo completed a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2019 and won several design and startup awards from the likes of Alibaba and Qualcomm.





"Ultrahuman's vision of making health more personalized and impactful for people syncs with LazyCo's vision of building products that solve problems for people in the most effortless ways. Together, we can create a deeper impact on the overall health of the world," said Apoorv Shankar, Co-Founder and CEO, LazyCo.

Ultrahuman launched with a wearable (the "Ultrahuman M1") - a metabolic health tracking platform that provides intelligent nudges based on glucose biomarkers. This helps people optimize their exercise, sleep and nutrition based on deep insights from the platform. The M1 tracks the wearer's metabolism as they go about their day. It triggers timely nudges to the user such as alerts to a high blood glucose event and suggestions to take a walk for optimizing their glucose levels.

"We want to make it easy to get healthy. At Ultrahuman, we're deep believers in passive personalized health, specifically in a health platform that requires very minimal effort from a user's perspective. This perfectly aligns with the philosophy of LazyCo." said Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO, Ultrahuman.

Ultrahuman was started by Mohit Kumar and Vatsal Singhal who were also co-founders at Runnr which later merged with India's largest food delivery service Zomato. Mohit is an avid cyclist, biohacker and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu enthusiast. Vatsal is a cross-fit enthusiast and a biohacker. Mohit was training at one of the largest MMA Camps in the world (Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand). There, he observed athletes train smartly via the usage of data, recovery tools and protocols. He got together with Vatsal and they came up with a vision for Ultrahuman where they can make the journey of fitness for people more personalized and impactful.

Ultrahuman is a venture-backed startup that has raised $25m to date. Their investors include Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani's iSeed fund, and a range of marquee founders and angel investors including Tiger Global's Scott Schleifer.

About Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman is the world's most advanced metabolic fitness platform.

By using glucose and other biomarkers, Ultrahuman is helping people improve their energy levels, lose fat and avoid metabolic disorders. For more information and updates on Ultrahuman, please visit ultrahuman.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

