SC Johnson Launches DISSOLVE™ Concentrated Pods in U.S. to Reduce Plastic Waste, Provide More Sustainable Choices for Consumers

SC Johnson, the global maker of household consumer and professional products, today announced the launch of DISSOLVE™ Concentrated Pods in its Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles® and fantastik® brands in the U.S. The easy-to-use dissolvable liquid pods and reusable, 100% recyclable bottle are the latest effort from the company to reduce plastic waste and provide more sustainable choices for consumers. Each DISSOLVE™ refill pod uses 94% less plastic than a 23 fluid ounce or larger same-branded sprayer bottle.

"Plastic waste is one of the great environmental challenges we face today, and at SC Johnson we have a responsibility to help reduce waste and provide more sustainable product choices for consumers," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "Since launching our first concentrated refill more than a decade ago, we have continued to develop products that enable people to reduce even more plastic in their everyday routines."

DISSOLVE™ Concentrated Pods are available for purchase as a starter pack, which also includes a reusable, 100% recyclable trigger bottle, and as standalone refills for use with DISSOLVE™ trigger bottles. To use, simply drop one pod into the empty reusable bottle, fill with warm tap water, twist on the sprayer and shake until the pod dissolves. The product is for sale now on Amazon and at retailers nationwide such as Target, Meijer and Walmart.

DISSOLVE™ is the latest product innovation in SC Johnson's efforts to help create a waste-free world. Other efforts include:

Increasing the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic to 25% of product packaging by 2025. Today, 19% of SC Johnson's plastic packaging is PCR, up from 14% in 2020.

Continuing to remove excess plastics wherever possible. SC Johnson has eliminated more than 6.1 million kilograms of unnecessary or problematic plastic packaging since 2018.

Making 100% of plastic packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable. Today, 65% of the company's packaging is designed to be recyclable or reusable – up from 62% in 2019.

Continuing to work with industry and other organizations to support closed-loop recycling models and keep plastic out of landfills and the environment. SC Johnson's global partnership with Plastic Bank has prevented more than 20,000 metric tons of plastic from entering the ocean since 2019. The company incorporates this plastic into its Windex ® and Mr Muscle ® brands in North America and the U.K., respectively. The company has partnered with iconic sports franchises, such as Liverpool Football Club, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Milwaukee Brewers, to transform stadium plastic bottles and cups into SC Johnson product packaging by creating closed-loop recycling infrastructure. Additionally, the company's Ecover ® brand continues to test the refill station concept at major retailers throughout the U.K., Belgium and the Netherlands.



For more information on DISSOLVE™ Concentrated Pods, visit: https://www.windex.com/en-us/dissolve.

About SC Johnson

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin USA, SC Johnson believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn't just possible – it's our responsibility.

A heritage of innovation and bold, transparent decisions is why our high-quality products and iconic brands – including OFF!® Raid®, Glade®, Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, Ziploc®, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day®, method®, Autan®, Baygon®, Mr Muscle®, Duck®, Lysoform® and more – are in homes, schools and businesses in virtually every country worldwide.

As a global, purpose-led company, we are committed to making the world a better place today and for future generations. That means relentlessly bringing our expertise in science, innovation and partnerships to bear on some of the world's most pressing environmental and health issues like reducing plastic waste and eradicating malaria. Around the world, we use our resources to unlock greater economic and educational opportunities for people and communities where access may be limited, but curiosity and potential are limitless.

See how SC Johnson is a Family Company At Work For a Better World by visiting scjohnson.com or joining us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

*Refill versus 23 fluid ounce or larger same-branded sprayer bottle.

