Coginiti Raises $4M, Opens Registration to 'Unite 2022: The Collaborative Intelligence Summit' and Relocates from Silicon Valley to Atlanta

Atlanta, GA

--News Direct--

Coginiti, the leading collaborative intelligence company, today announced it raised $4M in funding led by Circadian Ventures. The funds will be used to extend the company's momentum with tools that enable analytics teams to discover, create and share insights.

"The data analytics market is rapidly adopting collaboration strategies," said Rick Hall, Coginiti CEO. "We raised $4M to double down on the collaboration opportunity. Coginiti already sits on top of a dozen of the world's leading SQL analytics platforms; we are delivering a collaborative application for teams, enabling analysts to leapfrog significant research and analysis work, while also capitalizing on their colleagues' analytics work and insights."

"The data market is booming," said Mike Dowdle, Circadian Ventures founding partner. "While the data collection market is maturing, tools that allow companies to organize, collaborate and better use data is still an emerging market with massive growth ahead."

Coginiti has more than 400 customers, many from the Fortune 500. For example, Change Healthcare, Magellan Health, Suncorp, and Eli Lily use Coginiti's analytics solutions to unlock the intelligence of their organizations.

Additionally, on Wednesday, April 13, Coginiti will host Unite 2022: The Collaboration Intelligence Summit, a two day conference for SQL analysts, engineers and executives at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Atlanta. Speakers include some of the biggest names in SQL analytics:

Bill Baker, Microsoft Distinguished Engineer and a founder of the BI and analytics industry;

Wayne Eckerson, SQL industry analyst and author of The Secrets of Analytical Leaders ;

; Nick Marr, Clear Box Retail founder and CTO; and

A panel of leading customers including Change Healthcare, IQVIA and Kylera

"The analytics world is moving toward collaboration and this is the first conference to focus exclusively on this change," said Hall. "We're experiencing a growing awareness and interest in collaborative technologies among our customers - and are wholly committed to leading in the space. Coginiti is also relocating our headquarters from Silicon Valley to Atlanta. The quality of talented workers, volume of Fortune 500 companies, and lower cost of living – accompanied by the overall growth and vibrance of the tech community – positions Atlanta as an attractive innovation hub, which we are thrilled to join."

About Coginiti:

Atlanta-based Coginiti provides the world's only integrated analytics management tools that empower data engineers, analysts and teams of analysts to generate consistent, high-quality insights in less time. The firm believes that the future of intelligence is collaborative. Coginiti's practices and applications enable modern analytics teams to discover, create, share and reuse their most productive analytic assets. Find more information at www.coginiti.co

About Circadian Ventures:

Circadian Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage tech and tech-enabled businesses. Circadian Ventures actively partners with exceptional entrepreneurs to build enduring businesses. Based in Atlanta, the firm has investments in various sectors across the United States. www.circadian.vc

Contact Details

Owen Media

Forrest Carman

+1 206-859-3118

forrestc@owenmedia.com

Company Website

https://www.coginiti.co/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/coginiti-raises-4m-opens-registration-to-unite-2022-the-collaborative-intelligence-summit-and-relocates-from-silicon-valley-to-atlanta-803425423

2022 News Direct Corp.