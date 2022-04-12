MOTORSPORT SPORTS BETTING STARTUP GRIDRIVAL NAMES XPOINT AS OFFICIAL GEOLOCATION PARTNER

Miami, FL

Xpoint, the leading geolocation and compliance technology company specializing in U.S. sports betting and iGaming markets, has been confirmed by motorsport sports betting startup GridRival as official geolocation partner.

GridRival is the only multi-series sports betting and fantasy gaming brand catering to the global motorsport market. Featuring games based on the world's most popular motorsport series, including Formula 1 and MotoGP, GridRival is fast establishing itself as the number one destination for motorsport aficionados wanting to join a growing community of fellow fans, looking to deepen their engagement with their favorite sport.

When GridRival launches its Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) product in summer, 2022, Xpoint's geolocation technology will be embedded within GridRival's iOS and Android apps. This will ensure that GridRival will provide its customers with a regulated, secure digital environment, while adhering strictly to all state and federal regulations in the USA.

"GridRival is an exciting, unique sports betting and fantasy gaming brand, catering exclusively to motorsport fans, an audience whose numbers are growing significantly every day," commented Marvin Sanderson, CEO and Co-Founder of Xpoint. "We're proud to be part of the GridRival team, helping them achieve the ambitious targets they have set for the business as they continue to expand in 2022, in particular with the launch of their DFS product later this year."

Ross Fruin, GridRival CEO and Co-Founder, added, "We're delighted to have Xpoint on board. Marvin and his team are excited about working with us, their approach to our business demonstrated their core belief in working with us, not just for us, and we know we're in the best possible hands with their technology and their team."

Xpoint, founded in 2019, brings innovative, partner-focused solutions to the established geo-compliance marketplace, facilitating safe and compliant betting and gaming for its partners, as well as providing enhanced marketing benefits for its partners that can be used across multiple business functions.

ABOUT XPOINT

Xpoint provides essential geolocation security solutions and intelligent marketing insights to the global sports betting and iGaming industries. The innovative platform ensures partners meet their regulatory geo-compliance obligations, and delivers enhanced value to its partners through the generation of data that can drive marketing programs. Founded in 2019, with U.S. offices in Miami, Florida, and led by the company's CEO and Co-Founder Marvin Sanderson - a global sports betting and iGaming industry leader - Xpoint is changing the global geolocation market, bringing innovation to an industry that has, to date, viewed geo-compliance as utility, not a new business opportunity. For more information, visit xpoint.tech and follow LinkedIn and Twitter for regular updates.

