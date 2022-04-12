Q-VANT Biosciences enters Vaccine Research Master Agreement with Kansas State University

Teams to study the impact of saponin-based adjuvants on animal vaccine efficacy

Q-VANT Biosciences, the first company to achieve a 100% sustainable way to meet the growing global vaccine market demand for Quillaja saponin-based adjuvants, today announced that it has signed a Master Agreement with Kansas State University's College of Veterinary Medicine to test and evaluate its saponin-based adjuvants in several of the university's veterinary vaccines. Among the most highly regarded universities in the nation for veterinary vaccine science, K-State is home to the Biosecurity Research Institute, a world-renowned high-security containment facility.

The Master Agreement will benefit Q-VANT and the university. The first project under the agreement will compare Q-VANT's 100% sustainable saponin-based adjuvants to other known adjuvants utilizing K-State's subunit classic swine fever (CSF) vaccine. This study will further the university's instructional and research project objectives while advancing its vaccine development program. For Q-VANT, the study will serve to validate the safety and efficacy of the company's Quillaja saponin-based adjuvants.

"We're excited to be working with Kansas State University and are looking forward to demonstrating the safety and efficacy of our adjuvants for widespread use in the global veterinary pharmaceutical market. The CSF field trial is the first of many we hope to perform with K-State using our 100% sustainable saponin-based adjuvants," said Q-VANT's Chief Commercial Officer, Juan Jose Allbarran.

The CSF vaccine was developed by K-State professor Dr. Jishu Shi. Dr. Shi also serves as the director of the U.S.-China/Asia Center for Animal Health, where he and his team are working on novel vaccine and diagnostic strategies that are aimed at better control and prevention measures targeting swine infectious diseases. This includes porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), classical swine fever virus (CSF), African swine fever (ASF) and other emerging viral diseases of swine.

"This partnership is an exciting opportunity for all involved," said Dr. Shi. "Our students will have the opportunity to take part in a research project that has the potential to have a major positive impact globally in animal vaccine development and usage."

Q-VANT is a privately held biosciences company that has solved the supply chain problem of QS-21 and other Quillaja-based saponin adjuvants for the global human and animal pharmaceutical markets. The company's next-generation technology platform combines computational learning techniques with a proprietary multi-step purification process to increase the supply of QS-21 by more than 1,000 times - enabling the production of billions of doses annually to meet today's increasing global market demand. Led by a team with unrivaled experience in vaccine and adjuvant development, manufacturing and global regulatory requirements, and with world-class knowledge in Quillaja saponin supply chain, agronomy, extraction and purification, Q-VANT is the first company that is vertically integrated to combine a secured sustainable Quillaja raw material supply with pharma cGMP commercial-scale production of QS-21 and other saponin-based adjuvants. For more information, visit www.q-vant.com.

