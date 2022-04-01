Centralized and Decentralized Exchanges are Not Mutually Exclusive: Huobi Ventures

During Harvard Blockchain Conference 2022, Huobi Ventures Investment Director Haijing Lin highlighted how CEX and DEX could collaborate to better serve users

While Centralized Exchanges (CEX) and Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) are often said to be in competition with each other, a top executive from Huobi Ventures feels the reverse is true. During the annual Harvard Blockchain Conference held 27 March 2022, Huobi Ventures Investment Director HaiJing Lin, who spoke as a panelist at the event, shared that while CEX and DEX appear to be vying for market share, further differentiation in areas of expertise may allow each to establish niche markets that serve users in a collaborative manner. The result being a symbiotic relationship between the two that nurtures the blockchain ecosystem and expands the decentralized economy.

"At this early stage, there is plenty of differentiation to be done around what crypto is as an asset, and what blockchain is as a technology," Lin said. "Centralized Exchanges aren't necessarily losing volumes, users or assets to Decentralized Exchanges. They're mutually incentivizing, and the pie is getting bigger, so we're not necessarily eating out each other's volume."

Lin added that CEX and DEX each offer different benefits and need not necessarily be in antagonistic competition with each other. "The industry will be more developed — there is a lot of space for collaboration," said Lin.

On the subject of recent increasing regulatory scrutiny of CEX by governments around the world, Lin suggested that the pressure may instead be used as a path forward for mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency. Europe, for example, is an interesting region of focus where lobbyists may be supporting exchanges and positive regulations.

"I don't see a world where fiat ever ceases to exist," said Lin. "CEX must work together with government and regulators to become compliant with local requirements and reach mutual understanding and clarity."

Currently, the Huobi Ecosystem supports a combination of DeFi projects, including Atlas DEX and IDEX, to better serve the demands of users and institutions for DeFi services. In Hong Kong, a subsidiary of Huobi Tech with "Type 4" and "Type 9" licenses in Hong Kong received permission from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to launch a cryptocurrency-based portfolio. In Japan, Huobi has acquired the Japanese licensed crypto assets exchange BitTrade and is providing Japanese Yen-to-Crypto compliant exchange services.

