Maserati Brings Versatility, Elegance, Performance and Innovation to The Road with the New Grecale SUV

First Come, First Reserved Reserve Your Exclusive Maserati Limited Edition SUV Only Available Online

New York, New York

--News Direct--

From affordable models to luxury ones, SUVs are dominating the U.S. automotive landscape – almost 80% of the U.S. market last year. With the unveil of their all-new Grecale SUV, (pronounced gre-CAH-leh) Maserati is competing where the market is growing in the mid-size SUV space. Recently, CEO of Maserati Americas, Bill Peffer, participated in a satellite media tour to talk about the increasing popularity of SUVs among U.S. car buyers and the launch of the new Maserati Grecale SUV.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/jYRi2JiYCG8

First Come, First Reserved Reserve Your Exclusive Maserati Limited Edition SUV Only Available Online

The new Maserati Grecale SUV is "The Everyday Exceptional". The Grecale SUV offers best-in-class performance, comfort, and technology.

First, the V6 523 hp Grecale Trofeo has best in class performance with 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, and best top speed in the category at 177 mph

Second, is the best in class comfort with more rear legroom (almost 7 more inches than the competition), more storage capacity (1.7 cubic feet more cargo than the competitors) and more overall passenger space that accommodates up to the 99 th percentile in both the front and rear seats

percentile in both the front and rear seats Third, the Grecale is packed with standout technology including a standard 14 speaker audio system. The traditional Maserati clock is transformed into a virtual car assistant courtesy of voice recognition managed from the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, from the state-of-the-art infotainment and from Maserati Connect. And a first for Maserati is a wearable key that allows you access to your Maserati.

A Limited Edition Grecale is available exclusively online. The Maserati Grecale Modena Limited Edition SUV only available via online reservation, for delivery starting fall 2022 in the US and Canada. The limited edition SUV includes special feature combinations only available on this specific vehicle during the reservation window.

In the fall of 2022, three versions of the Grecale will available: GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of delivering 300 hp (296 hp US/CAN); Modena, with a four-cylinder 330-hp (325 hp US/CAN) mild hybrid engine; and the powerful Trofeo, equipped with a high-performance 3.0L 530-hp (523 hp US/CAN) petrol V6 based on the Nettuno engine fitted to the MC20. To complete the range, the Grecale Folgore, the 100% electric version with 400V technology at a later date in 2023.

About Bill Peffer:

Bill Peffer was named CEO of Maserati Americas, in January 2021. In his role, he leads all Maserati operations for North and South America. With over 25 years of diverse automotive experience, including increasingly senior positions at OEM's in both the US and Australia, plus dealership retail operations expertise as the COO for a large, privately-held dealership group. Peffer holds an MBA from Duke University Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelors from Michigan State University.

Peffer holds an MBA from Duke University Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelors from Michigan State University.

Maserati S.p.A.:

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognizable by their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a reference point for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available in more than seventy markets internationally. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, and the Levante, the first SUV made by Maserati, all models characterized by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. Ghibli and Levante are now also available in hybrid version, the Trident Brand's first electrified cars. A complete range, equipped with V6 and V8 petrol, and 4 cylinder hybrid powerplants, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive. The Trofeo Collection, comprising Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante, equipped with the powerful 580 hp V8 engine, further embodies the performance DNA of the Trident Brand. The top-of-the-range is the MC20 super sports car, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time.

For further information on current products visit: www.Maserati.com

Kas Rigas – Maserati Americas – kas.rigas@maserati.com

Media Information is available here: https://media.maserati.com/

Contact Details

YourUpdateTV

+1 212-736-2727

yourupdatetv@gmail.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/maserati-brings-versatility-elegance-performance-and-innovation-to-the-road-with-the-new-grecale-suv-386488727

2022 News Direct Corp.