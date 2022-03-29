Entertainment Industry Leader Lou D'Angeli joins Logitix as Senior Director of Las Vegas Events

LAS VEGAS

--News Direct--

Logitix, the leader in live event ticketing technology and analytics, announced they have named Lou D'Angeli as their Senior Director of Las Vegas Events. D'Angeli brings over 25 years of experience as a marketing executive for renowned entertainment brands like Cirque du Soleil and World Wrestling Entertainment. Through this newly created position, D'Angeli will lead the Las Vegas division of Logitix to optimize live event ticket sales for Vegas area shows through real-time data, dynamic pricing, and distribution.

"Adding Lou to Logitix represents our commitment to the Las Vegas market as the world's entertainment capital," said Logitix President Greg Nortman. "Lou is very well respected in the live events industry through his impressive work with companies like Cirque and WWE. He will play an integral role in helping the live events community in Las Vegas navigate their ticketing strategy."

Before joining Logitix, D'Angeli spent over 11 years with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, where he was Vice President of Marketing, Sales, and Public Relations. He managed key relationships with MGM Resorts International, Apple Records (The Beatles), Disney, Treasure Island, and the Estate of Michael Jackson. In Las Vegas and Orlando, he was responsible for upwards of 5 million tickets sold and $500 million in yearly revenue.

Before joining Cirque du Soleil, D'Angeli spent four years with WWE as Director of Marketing, where he implemented $2 million in national advertising focused on increasing pay-per-view numbers. Earlier in his career, D'Angeli worked on the venue side of the live events industry as an executive with Comcast-Spectacor.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Logitix managed 2.4 million tickets that sold for over $300 million through teams across the NFL, NBA, and NHL, plus NCAA events and live event properties. Logitix optimizes ticket sale outcomes for all of its partners through proprietary dynamic pricing and distribution. Its unique platform analyzes millions of real-time data points, providing up-to-the-minute insights within the live event marketplace.

About Logitix

Logitix is the preeminent monetization engine and ticketing platform for the live event industry, combining optimized pricing, distribution, and inventory management with real-time insights to help sellers and buyers respond to a rapidly changing market environment. The Logitix vision is to automate the entire ticket life cycle and provide data-driven insights to serve the diverse needs of its clients. The company is backed by ZMC and is privately held. For more information about Logitix, visit Logitix.com or find them on LinkedIn.

# # #

Contact Details

Eric Nemeth

+1 602-502-2793

nemeth@ericpr.com

Company Website

https://logitix.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/entertainment-industry-leader-lou-dangeli-joins-logitix-as-senior-director-of-las-vegas-events-368628893

2022 News Direct Corp.