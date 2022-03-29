 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Odds On Australian Tennis Star Barty To Return To The Sport

News Direct  
March 29, 2022 10:30am   Comments
Share:

Ottawa, Canada

--News Direct--

bwin and other leading betting brands aren't yet ruling out a return to the sport for Australian Tennis Star Ashleigh Barty following the 25-year old's shock retirement last week as they offer strong odds for her gracing the courts once more.

Barty retired from professional tennis on Tuesday (March 23), saying she was physically ‘absolutely spent'.

And with odds on for her return, the Queenslander, who has been world number one for 121 weeks, is far from the first sports star to retire and then make a comeback.

Just this month, Tom Brady – revered as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time – announced his return to the gridiron after a ‘retirement' that lasted 40 days.

The 44-year old, who has won six Superbowls and holds almost every major quarterback record, retired on February 1 but will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this coming season for his 23rd NFL year after tweeting ‘I've realized my place is on the field and not in the stands'.

There are a host of other sporting legends who found the lure of the game too much to resist after retiring. Among them are boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, who retired no fewer then five times, tennis ace Martina Hingis who quit three times and basketball legend Michael Jordan, who left the court twice before finally calling it a day in 2003.

For more on the top 10 multiple sports retirements, visit: Sporting comebacks: 10 famous multiple retirees

Australian Tennis Star Ashleigh Barty

Contact Details

Intelligiants

J Cain

+44 7889 314155

press@intelligiants.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/odds-on-australian-tennis-star-barty-to-return-to-the-sport-735707052

2022 News Direct Corp.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com