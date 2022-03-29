AngelEye Health Strengthens Senior Sales Team with Series of Strategic New Hires

New Additions Bring Extensive Healthcare Industry Experience Representing Natus NicView, Medela, and GE Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

--News Direct--

AngelEye Health, a leading provider of family engagement solutions for hospital neonatal and pediatric intensive care units, today announced a move to expand its sales network with the addition of five account managers and one clinical sales associate, creating the company's first internal sales team. Kent Meeks, Arturo Ruvalcaba, David Broad, Scott Duyck, Vicki Koch and Olivia McCracken each bring extensive healthcare industry experience having served in similar roles representing Natus NicView, Medela, and GE.

Kent Meeks: (Account Manager for the Southeast). Previously served as a product sales specialist for Maternal-Infant Care at GE Healthcare.

Arturo Ruvalcaba: (Account Manager, Texas, Oklahoma, Kanas, Missouri). As a territory manager at Medela, Arturo spent eight years focused squarely on product sales in support of the NICU environment.

David Broad: (Account Manager for the Northeast). When a product specialist at Natus Medical Incorporated, David spearheaded NicView streaming camera system sales throughout the eastern half of the US.

Scott Duyck: (Account Manager for the West coast). Scott has worked in neonatal product sales for over 12 years, first at Natus Medical, selling products including hearing screening products, phototherapy lights, and brain monitors and at Medela selling feeding-related solutions.

Vicki Koch: (Account Manager for the Midwest). Formerly a Midwest regional sales manager at Medela, Vicki brings to the position a deep appreciation for the care and compassion found in the NICU and a deep knowledge for complex hospital selling.

Olivia McCracken: (Clinical Sales Associate, Florida). Olivia is a Registered Nurse with extensive experience working in the NICU and conducting clinical research.

This new investment in the AngelEye Health sales team comes as the organization looks to grow its health system relationships and arm more hospital partners with innovative family engagement solutions. Today, AngelEye's platform hosts four solutions each designed to elevate the parent/patient experience. The platform includes:

The company's innovative CameraSystem™ which brings live-streaming video of the patient to family members anywhere, anytime, on any device.

OnlineEducation™, a parental portal where hospitals can upload customizable education resources and monitor parents' progress on the patient's path to discharge.

PatientConnect™, providing a secure one-way communication channel from the care team to family to easily share patient status and memorable moments.

MilkTracker, an end-to-end feeding and milk inventory management solution.

In 2022, AngelEye Health intends to continue to strengthen efforts to bring on more hospital partners that already have engagement solutions in place and are aware of the benefits of integrating tele-engagement capabilities into the NICU, but that are looking for a more comprehensive technology offering coupled with an exceptional level of customer service.

"This is an exciting time for AngelEye Health as we look to strategically grow our hospital and health system relationships, and as such, extend our ability to have an even greater impact on the patients/families and care teams who rely on our solutions to enhance communication and care collaboration in NICUs and pediatric units," said Christopher Rand, CEO of Angel Eye Health. "With these recent account manager appointments, we are reinforcing our commitment to building the right team with the right level of healthcare industry experiences to help make our aggressive growth goals a reality in 2022."

About AngelEye Health

AngelEye Health has a deep understanding of the value that both family engagement and family-centered care bring to the neonatal and pediatric intensive care environment. We provide a complete HIPAA-compliant tele-engagement platform to integrate parents simply and seamlessly into the child's care team. Our approach has a proven, positive impact on the quality of the family experience, care delivery workflows for the dedicated bedside team, and patient outcomes. From admission to discharge, AngelEye positively impacts staff, families, and patients along the journey and ultimately to a successful transition home. From bonding, patient progress and treatment communication, feeding, and focused education, AngelEye offers a portfolio of solutions for supporting the highly specialized needs of the NICU and PICU today and of the future. www.angeleyehealth.com

Contact Details

Jessy Green

+1 917-689-9295

jessy.green@svmpr.com

Company Website

https://www.angeleyehealth.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/angeleye-health-strengthens-senior-sales-team-with-series-of-strategic-new-hires-369344761

2022 News Direct Corp.