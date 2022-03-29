Industrial Defender and GrayMatter Team Up to Equip Energy and Water Companies with Holistic Cybersecurity Defenses

This collaboration unites Industrial Defender's comprehensive OT cybersecurity solution with GrayMatter's highly skilled digital transformation consultants.

Industrial Defender, the leader in operational technology (OT) security and GrayMatter, the top digital transformation services firm for industrial companies, announced today that they are teaming up to offer comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for critical infrastructure. Industrial organizations seek out GrayMatter to assess their OT cybersecurity needs and curate the best technologies available, and the Industrial Defender platform is now an essential part of their technology offerings.

GrayMatter's deep experience in the manufacturing, utility and water/wastewater industries complements Industrial Defender's focus on providing the foundational cybersecurity controls that protect critical infrastructure. Industrial Defender and GrayMatter follow a five-part approach to strengthening cybersecurity based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), and they both understand that operational technology environments demand unique cybersecurity solutions.

"Partnering with GrayMatter is a huge win for critical infrastructure companies," said Jim Crowley, CEO of Industrial Defender, "GrayMatter's deep market knowledge and digital transformation expertise, combined with our cutting-edge OT data collection and normalization software provides them with the people, process and technology to build the strongest cybersecurity defenses possible."

"We're excited to partner with Industrial Defender," says GrayMatter Co-Founder and CEO James Gillespie, "Like us, they've been helping companies strengthen their OT cybersecurity for years, and they specialize in energy, water/wastewater and other critical industries that have made it a priority to stay ahead of new vulnerabilities and regulations."

The Industrial Defender platform empowers organizations to turn cybersecurity data into action by safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT endpoint and network data at scale. With just a few clicks, Industrial Defender also provides the necessary data to measure a security program against many different standards, including the NIST CSF.

About Industrial Defender

Since 2006, Industrial Defender has been solving the challenge of safely collecting, monitoring, and managing OT asset data at scale, while providing cross-functional teams with a unified view of security. Their specialized solution is tailored to complex industrial control system environments by engineers with decades of hands-on OT experience. Easy integrations into the broader security and enterprise ecosystem empower IT teams with the same visibility, access, and situational awareness that they're accustomed to on corporate networks. Learn more at www.industrialdefender.com.

About GrayMatter

GrayMatter's goal is to transform operations and empower people. Since 1991, we have been helping some of the biggest industrial organizations in the world harness data so they can work smarter. They lean on us to secure their critical systems and connect their industrial assets to their teams so that every operator is empowered to be the best operator. GrayMatter has been on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list for six consecutive years and has grown to provide Advanced Industrial Analytics, OT Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation and Automation & Control services to clients in CPG, energy, food & beverage, manufacturing and water/wastewater industries across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at graymattersystems.com.

