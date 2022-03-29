M Moser Associates Designs Connected and Immersive Workplace for UiPath Headquarters at One Vanderbilt

Project challenges traditional ideas of collaboration through robotics-inspired design

M Moser Associates, global workplace design firm, has announced its collaboration with UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, to design UiPath headquarters located in New York City. The project will transform UiPath's industry-typical workplace to one focused on connection, hybrid working, and different workstyles through the incorporation of various zones to promote a variety of workplace behaviors.

The project incorporates a series of different destination points that encourage workplace fluidity and the flow of conversation and ideas across spaces. The entire design has been formulated as an experience center where clients can engage with UiPath teams and be included in the ideation process. There are unique zones throughout the design, as well, to support different ways of working, including a library (focus zone) for heads down work, flexible collaboration zones for distributed teams to connect, and immersive technology zones to inspire clients and employees with all the different ways UiPath can support organizations. Each destination point was influenced by artificial intelligence automation robots in UiPath's portfolio, all of which have unique functions and personalities that can facilitate experiences and gather people in a host of ways.

"UiPath is a place where new ways of thinking build the path to a better world. Our vision for this space fosters collaboration, inspiration, and creativity, the way people were meant to work," said Ashim Gupta, Chief Financial Officer at UiPath. "This new location will give us a more innovative space to support our growth and goals for how we will work going forward and provide a world-class experience for our growing global customer and partner community."

UiPath's "learning robot" was the inspiration for the entrance of the office. This area will host clients and guests, and, through design, communicate the company's mission and brand. The heart of the office, a technology-focused space, is akin to the "searching robot". This is primarily where employees will work and collaborate with teams. Finally, the space surrounding the executive offices will be known as the "receiving robot" of the office, with space for private meetings and learning.

The hybrid workplace design provides employees with a spectrum of choice in how they want to work within the world-class workplace. Emulating the comforts of working from home, the space provides areas for focus and respite, capturing the feeling of being at home while experiencing the office and its inherent benefits.

"One thing we've learned over the course of the past two years is that the traditional office does not meet the needs of the average worker," said Charlton Hutton, Design Director and Co-Head of the New York City office at M Moser. "Within the UiPath design, we're creating opportunities for employees to work in several different ways within a given zone, which challenges the traditional concept of a meeting. For example, teams can collaborate but then easily break away within that same space so they can continue to explore the ideas discussed in the meeting. This allows distributed teams, who have traveled into the office to connect with their colleagues, the ability to strengthen team bonds and promote ideation through human connection."

In the new space, employees will benefit from the natural light permeating through floor to ceiling perimeter glazing and beautiful vistas of all of Manhattan. The design aesthetic embodies the culture of UiPath through a refined yet playful environment that merges natural materials with digital interventions. Individuals can choose to work solo in the library zone or in groups within the lively café, or experience the wellness rooms placed throughout the space to find reprieve from their work day. Specially tailored to host both remote and in-person employees, "The Igloo", an immersive meeting room with projectable screens and Neat Boards for real-time note taking, will allow everyone in a meeting, whether they are at the office or elsewhere, the opportunity to participate.

As companies in every industry are transforming their business models in response to new competitive forces, massive changes in customer expectations, and the proliferation of digital technologies that now sit at the core of the business, M Moser's innovative design with UiPath is a clear example of the way forward. The most successful companies will excel at making the employee the champion of their transformations, and provide environments and experiences that empower employees to drive the transformation forward.

